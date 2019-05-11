Viola Kills Crow Indian, 29, Oglala, S.D., DUI .15+, $500; 7 days jail, credit for 6 days served, 6 months driver’s license revocation; No operator’s license, 7 days jail (CPD)
Ronald Lee, 69, Whitney, Trespassing, second degree, $100 (CPD)
Kelcie J. Mowrey, 24, Crawford, Reckless driving, first offense, $400 (CPD)
Elizabeth Barbour, 19, Chadron, Minor in possession, $200 (CPD)
Matyas Bellu, 20, Chadron, Posses marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
James Maag, 22, Scottsbluff, Parking violation, $25 (CPD)
Miles Bannan, 31, Chadron, Animals at large, $50 (CPD)
Richard Bates, 40, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)
You have free articles remaining.
Brooke Galles, 20, Hemingford, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Vanessa Werner, 43, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Miles E. Lemley, 45, Morrill, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Kaleb B. Harrison, 25, Elk City, Okla., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
James W. Morton, 42, Rapid City, S.D., Drive during revocation, $250, one year driver’s license revocation; Fail to use child passenger restraint (x3), $25 (x3) (NSP)
Tamera A. Rosane, 29, Gordon, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Timothy J. Manning, 49, Marsland, Careless driving, $100; Drive left of center, $25 (DCSO)
Jeffery Gaisford, 40, Herriman, Utah, Speeding 11-15, $75 (DCSO)