Scales of Justice

Cody No Leaf-Ladeaux, 28, Chadron, Leave accident – fail to furnish, $250 (CPD)

Tyler Boyer, 20, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)

Tiffany Lame, 30, Chadron, Attempt of a Class II misdemeanor, $200 and $23.98 restitution (CPD)

Angela A. Martell, 34, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, 60 days jail, credit for 44 days served; Drive under suspension, 60 days jail, one year driver’s license revocation (CPD)

Shane A. Vifquain, 22, Chadron, Barking dog, howling and yelping, $25 (CPD)

Rowland Coomes, 31, Chadron, Fail to yield right-of-way after stopping, $25; Drive under suspension, $200 (CPD)

David A. Brodrick, 36, Chadron, Dog habitually at large, $250 (CPD)

Michelle Buckman, 26, Chadron, Drive during revocation/impoundment, 30 days jail, credit for 13 days served, one year driver’s license revocation (NSP)

Charles Don Blodgett, 28, Cody, Wyo., Disobey traffic control device, $25 (NSP)

Brett J. Anderson, 23, Hampton, Minn., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Bryan Guischer, 49, Deadwood, S.D., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)

Devon Winter, 21, Chadron, Procure/sell alcohol to a minor, $200 (NSP)

Laura J. Prall, 61, Alliance, Speeding 21-35, $200 (DCSO)

Alfred Warner, 58, North Richland, Texas, Speeding 16-20, $125 (DCSO)

