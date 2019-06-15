{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Joseph G. Oliver, 60, Dix, Fail to stop and weigh, $50

Christopher M. Johnson, 35, Castle Rock, Colo., Fail to stop and weigh, $50

William Swanson, 20, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25

Chantelle Red Stone, 24, Manderson, S.D., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)

Trista Schell, 24, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)

Trista Schell, 24, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Ryan Burnette, 22, Mission, S.D., Nonresident violate suspension, $100 (CPD)

Carter J. McMahon, 19, Rapid City, S.D., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)

Janell Brewer, 37, Gordon, Open container, $50 (CPD)

Joelle S. Keith, 33, Chadron, Reckless driving, first offense, $400 (CPD)

Riley Christensen, 21, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Ronald Lee, 69, Whitney, Disturbing the peace, 24 months probation to the court (CPD)

Dustin Dykes, 22, Lewellen, Parking violation, $25 (CPD)

Lindsey E. Long Wolf, 22, Chadorn, Assault, third degree, 7 days jail, credit for 9 days served (CPD)

Philip Bale, 23, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Colten L. Motz, 24, Whitney, Fail to stop and weigh, $50 (NSP)

Laura R. Ruso, 50, Alliance, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Jordan L. Rader, 22, Brush, Colo., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Jedidiah J. Rice, 26, Kellogg, Idaho, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Jaisean E. Jackson, 22, Denver, Colo., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)

Tucker J. Deyoung, 27, White, S.D., CMV-HOS 11-hour interstate, $100; CMV-HOS 14-hour interstate, $100 (NSP)

C.D. Combs, 66, Bloomington, Ind., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)

Nikita C. Lenzo, 24, Lincoln, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Brittany Garza, 22, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $100 (DCSO)

Charles Green, 54, Aurora, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (DCSO)

Alex M. Breker, 35, Glen Ullin, N.D., Fail to stop and weigh, $50

Tammy Mayo, 56, Chadron, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)

Joseph Clark, 28, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)

Jackson M. Davis, 26, Villa Rica, Ga., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (NSP)

Trevor L. Stacey, 26, Spearfish, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Norbert D. Koenig, 70, Fairfax, S.D., Overtaking/passing prohibited, $25 (NSP)

Ajiah L. Dunlap, 19, Los Angeles, Calif., No license on person, $25 (NSP)

Gary Burks, 39, Heltonville, Ind., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)

Caleb F. Ohara, 24, Arvada, Colo., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Gregory S. Charlson, 45, Spearfish, S.D., Fail to stop and weigh, $50

Jered Kearns, 33, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Robert W. Morrison, 47, Pine Ridge, S.D., Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (CPD)

Jered Kearns, 33, Chadron, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $100 (CPD)

Ronni Harvey, 26, Alliance, Attempt of a Class II misdemeanor, 10 days jail, credit for 7 days served (CPD)

Lolita T. Pinto, 44, Gordon, No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)

Jeanice Caporaso, 52, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)

Thomas Joe Catches, 33, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, 90 days jail, credit for six days served (CPD)

Tommy J. Whitney, 34, Chadron, DUI, first offense, $500, 20 days jail, credit for 16 days, driver’s license revocation for 6 months; Drive during revocation/impoundment, 10 days jail, driver’s license revocation for 1 year (CPD)

Ronni Harvey, 26, Alliance, Disturbing the peace, 30 days jail, credit for 16 days served (CPD)

Latrell A. Tayle, 21, Porcupine, S.D., Disturbing the peace, 10 days jail; Attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, 30 days jail, credit for 15 days served; Minor in possession, 7 days jail

Thomas Chamberlain, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)

Kendyl M. Moody, 22, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)

Lucas J. Garza, Jr., 32, La Feria, Texas, No valid registration, $200; No valid registration, $25 (NSP)

Fredi Gonzalez Rivera, 24, Gordon, No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)

Cassidy Lee Creekmore, 22, Littleton, Colo., DUI, first offense, $500, driver’s license revocation 6 months, 7 days jail, credit for 1 day served (NSP)

Jered Kearns, 33, Chadron, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $100 (NSP)

Jessie Sutton, 31, Oglala, S.D., DUI, second offense, reduced, $500, 30 days jail, 12 days credit for time served, 18 months driver’s license revocation; False reporting, reduced, 30 days jail (NSP)

Tish M. Ryder, 41, Box Elder, S.D., DUI, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, driver’s license revocation 60 days (NSP)

Robert R. Arguello, 42, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Diane L. Libsack, 54, Yakima, Wash., No valid operator’s license, $50 (NSP)

Karen Gasker, 62, Jim Thorpe, Penn., Speeding 6-10, $25 (DCSO)

Evalee Malespini, 49, Glenwood Springs, Colo., Pass in opposite direction, $25 (DCSO)

