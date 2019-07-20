Biruta D. Walton, 66, Scottsbluff, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Blake A. Ruggles, 33, Cody, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Jack L. Isaacs, 49, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
David J. Bolen, 73 Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Coy Colgate, 22, Rio Rico, Ariz., Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Justin Wiegand, 30, Beatrice, Violate stop or yield sign, $75 (CPD)
Andrea Rising, 64, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)
Tyler Blasius, 20, Buffalo, S.D., Illegal U-turn, $25; Minor in possession, $200 (CPD)
Kobe Giger, 22, Alliance, No helmet, $50 (CPD)
William K. Atkinson, 62, Hot Springs, S.D., Overweight on axle or group of axles, $25 (NSP)
Sudhakar Ayyasamy, 31, El Dorado Hills, Calif., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)
Andrew C. Sanchez, 25, Chadron, No registration in vehicle, $25 (NSP)
Ashley A. Hutchinson, 30, Burley, Idaho, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Farron Swiftbird, 30, Fort Duchesne, Utah, Speeding 21-35, $200 (DCSO)
Riley Hill, 19, Graybull, Wyo., Speeding 11-15, $75 (DCSO)