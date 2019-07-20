{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Biruta D. Walton, 66, Scottsbluff, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Blake A. Ruggles, 33, Cody, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Jack L. Isaacs, 49, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

David J. Bolen, 73 Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Coy Colgate, 22, Rio Rico, Ariz., Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Justin Wiegand, 30, Beatrice, Violate stop or yield sign, $75 (CPD)

Andrea Rising, 64, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)

Tyler Blasius, 20, Buffalo, S.D., Illegal U-turn, $25; Minor in possession, $200 (CPD)

Kobe Giger, 22, Alliance, No helmet, $50 (CPD)

William K. Atkinson, 62, Hot Springs, S.D., Overweight on axle or group of axles, $25 (NSP)

Sudhakar Ayyasamy, 31, El Dorado Hills, Calif., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)

Andrew C. Sanchez, 25, Chadron, No registration in vehicle, $25 (NSP)

Ashley A. Hutchinson, 30, Burley, Idaho, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Farron Swiftbird, 30, Fort Duchesne, Utah, Speeding 21-35, $200 (DCSO)

Riley Hill, 19, Graybull, Wyo., Speeding 11-15, $75 (DCSO)

