Taylor Alcorn, 21, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Nicholas A. King, 30, Chadron, Dog habitually at large, $200 (CPD)
George Cuny, 39, Chadron, Theft, shoplifting $0-500, 10 days jail, credit for 6 days time served (CPD)
Timothy Stackhouse, 49, Chadron, Stalking, 12 months probation (CPD)
Timothy Stackhouse, 49, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, 12 months probation (CPD)
Kelly Strain, 52, Morrill, Unlawful entry without a park permit, $25 (G&P)
Richard Otto, 48, Alliance, Violate Game and Parks rules and regulations, $50 (G&P)
Christopher L. Adams, 44, Hay Springs, Overweight on axle or group of axles, $25 (NSP)
Taylor Alcorn, 21, Chadron, Minor in possession, $350 (NSP)
Nathan L. Jones, 34, Sterling, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Marcus L. James, 60, Millington, Tenn., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Eduardo D. Hernandez, 20, Fort Worth, Texas, Nonresident violate 30-day, $25 (NSP)
Edward J. Diaz, 58, Lubbock, Texas, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
David W. Heilman, 69, Prospect, Ky., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Victoria R. Riemer Gilmore, 48, Arvada, Colo., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Bobby R. Baker, Jr., 30, Ellsworth AFB, Speeding 21-35, $200 (NSP)
Amy L. Windholz, 52, Wichita, Kans., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Quenton A. Broberg, 22, Gering, Overtaking/passing prohibited, $25; Fail to use seat belt, $25 (NSP)
Satpal Kaur Gill, 55, Carlsbad, N.M., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Drake D. Berman, 20, Wauconda, Ill., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
James A. Buyer, 59, La Crescenta, Calif., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Rafael Bautista Guerrero, 22, Ellsworth AFB, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Thomas Black Smith, 50, No operator’s license, $75 (DCSO)