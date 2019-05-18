{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Riley W. Clark, 39, Chadron, Violate hunting/fishing regulations, $100 (G&P)

Chase Vialpando, 20, Chadron, Minor in possession, $200 (CPD)

Dale Warrior, 33, Chadron, Attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $250, 12 days jail, credit for 12 days served, $500 restitution (CPD)

Abraham Yellow Horse, 30, Pine Ridge, S.D., Assault, third degree, one year jail, credit for 13 days served; Domestic assault, intentionally causing bodily injury, one year jail; Carry concealed weapon, first offense, one year jail (CPD)

Tre’c Martin, 24, Chadron, Theft, shoplifting $0-500, $100, $2.68 restitution (CPD)

Tre’c Martin, 24, Chadron, No proof of insurance, $100, $200 restitution (CPD)

Bryce Oetken, 19, Marsland, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)

Andrew C. Sanchez, 24, Chadron, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $150 (CPD)

Ray Christopher, 22, Hay Springs, Unlawful/ficticious display of plates, $50 (CPD)

Conrad D. Two Lances, 22, Pine Ridge, S.D., DUI +.15, $500, 2 days jail, credit for 1 day served, 12 months probation, one year driver’s license revocation; Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, 12 months probation; one year driver’s license revocation(CPD)

Gary Peterson, 49, Chadron, No valid registration, $50 (CPD)

Philip Bale, 23, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)

Jacob R. Baldwin, 22, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Michelle K. Julian, 52, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

John E. Anderson, Jr., 51, Castle Rock, Colo., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Kendal E. Johnson, 19, Denver, Colo., Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (NSP)

Kelly M. Henry, 43, Clinton, Tenn., Speeding 21-35, $200; Overtaking/passing prohibited, $25 (NSP)

Myles W. Mosely, 42, Jakin, Ga., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Angela M. Yellowhorse, 40, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Kenneth J. Ryback, 19, Winter Springs, Fla., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Wade S. Evans, 54, Hot Springs, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Harry M. Franklin, 24, Newbern, Tenn., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Mariah Wainman, 27, Belle Fourche, S.D., No valid registration, $25 (DCSO)

Tyler Boyer, 20, Alliance, Speeding 6-10, $25 (DCSO)

