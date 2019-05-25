{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Elizabeth Barbour, 20, Cheyenne, Wyo., Minor in possession, $200 (CPD)

Kelly Turnbull, 41, Gering, Disturbing the peace, $100 and $275 restitution (CPD)

James Hardy, 32, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Mandi R. Hardy, 38, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Kelly Turnbull, 41, Gering, Careless driving, $100 (CPD)

Joshua J. Adamson, 35, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Sid Offer, 55, Simi Valley, Calif., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)

Jacqueline E. Thomas, 52, Peyton, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Noah A. Olivas, 19, Commerce City, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Michelle L. Reitz, 47, Chadron, Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)

Dusty R. Shields, 24, Chadron, DUI .15+, $500, 7 days jail, 10 days credit for time served, 1 year driver’s license revocation; Wrong way on one way, $25; Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)

Virginia Stuart, 74, Lusk, Wyo., Speeding 16-20, $125 (DCSO)

