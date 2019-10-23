Daisy King, 28, Gordon, Driving under suspension/before reinstatement, $100 (CPD)
Bruce Sheopner, 59, Chadron, Speeding 11-15, $75 (CPD)
Warren Scheenen, 43, Rushville, Speeding 11-15, $75 (CPD)
Alexander Clark, 21, Anchor Point, Alaska, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)
James Blecha, 89, Chadron, Failure to yield right of way, $25 (CPD)
Debra L. Hill, 63, Broken Arrow, Okla., Speeding 21-35, $200 (NSP)
Shane Lame, 32, Chadron, Attempt of a class 4 felony, reduced, one year in jail
Patrick Yellowhawk, 46, unknown address, Disturbing the peace (two counts), seven days in jail (CPD)
Grant Packard, 22, Chadron, Driving under the influence of alcohol - first offense, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 60 day driver license revocation, $1,000 restitution (CPD)
Tara Reinert, 19, Gillette, Wyo., Minor in possession, $200, Obstructing a peace officer, $100 (CPD)
Brandon American Horse, 44, unknown address, Criminal trespass-second degree, Obstructing a peace officer, 30 days in jail (CPD)
Tate Allison, 21, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $100, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Tucker James Allison, 19, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Tara L. Broberg, 37, Chadron, Failure to use child passenger restraints, $25, No operator's license/waiverable, $75 (NSP)
Monte Hunter, 45, Pine Ridge, S.D., Nonresident violate suspension/revocation order, $200 (NSP)