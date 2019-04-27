{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Marija Labus, 23, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $100 (CPD)

Anthony Cashon, 70, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $200 (CPD)

Augustine Taylor, 36, Disturbing the peace, $250, 5 days jail, credit for 5 days served (CPD)

Joshua Heck, 36, Rushville, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)

Connie Schwarting, 58, Gordon, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)

Trenton Rattler, 27, Chadron, Assault, third degree, reduced, 60 days jail, credit for 16 days served; Attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, reduced, 60 days jail (CPD)

Dylan R. Bird, 43, Chadron, Parking violation, $25 (CPD)

Warfield High Hawk, 31, Chadron, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $100 (CPD)

Jack Leach, 19, Englewood, Colo., Minor in possession, $200 (CPD)

Cynthia Clark, 21, Scottsbluff, DUI .15+, $500, 2 days jail, 12 months probation, 1 year driver’s license revocation; Willful reckless driving, first offense, 12 months probation; Violate stop or yield sign, 12 months probation; Criminal mischief $501-$1,499, 12 months probation (CPD)

Trevyn J. Waldron, 21, Chadron, DUI, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, credit for 1 day served, 6 months driver’s license revocation (CPD)

David L. Roe, 66, Alliance, DUI, second offense, $500, 30 days jail, credit for 2 days served, 18 months driver’s license revocation; Refuse to submit to pretest, $100; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (CPD)

Jodi Hendrickson, 42, Chadron, Animals at large, $25 (CPD)

William E. Woodson, 45, Chadron, DUI, first offense, $500; 7 days jail, 6 months driver’s license revocation; Driving during revocation/impoundment, 7 days jail, 1 year driver’s license revocation; No brake lights/turn signals, $25; Unlawful display of plate, $50; No proof of ownership, $50; No proof of insurance, $100 (NSP)

John H. Turpeinen, Jr., 47, Birchwood, Tenn., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

James G. Poff, 54, Fayetteville, Ga., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Brittanie A. Hensley, 27, Eufaula, Okla., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Devonna L. Tyree-Bowers, 50, Gering, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Dane M. Courville, 40, Lakewood, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Daniel D. Krejci, 73, Alliance, Attempt of a Class II misdemeanor, $250, 1 day jail, credit for 1 day served (DCSO)

Valerie K. Kizer, 62, Alliance, Speeding 6-10, $25 (DCSO)

