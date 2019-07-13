Patrick D. Brown, 48, Gordon, Violate hunting/fishing regulations, $100
Skyler M. Sandoe, 20, Chadron, Speeding 11-15, $75
Aleta Neidert, 44, Davenport, Iowa, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Adrian Black Wolf, 43, Chadron, Criminal trespass, second degree, 12 days jail, credit for 13 days served (CPD)
Kevin James Jack, 20, Pine Ridge, S.D., No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)
Michelle Lynn Shelton, 40, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)
Thomas Chamberlain, 31, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $50 (CPD)
Kegon Craig, 20, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Susan J. Coleman, 59, Chadron, Failure to yield right-of-way, $25 (CPD)
Kegon Z. Craig, 20, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Stardust H. Red Bow, 38, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Christopher L. Lowery, 49, Mount Juliet, Tenn., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Bryan M. Wilson, 34, Colorado Springs, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Ubaldo R. Fraga, 55, Eagle Pass, Texas, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Charles H. Gwynn, 39, Gering, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Kien M. Lim, 52, Edmond, Okla., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Willy A. Schultz, 32, Bayard, No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)
Michael B. Harden, Jr., 26, Gering, No motorcycle operator’s license, $75 (NSP)
Paul Alcorta, 42, Liberal, Kans., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Tyler D. Haefele, 36, Casper, Wyo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Randal J. Herron, 30, Williston, N.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Jordan Hamilton, 25, Rapid City, S.D., Fail to have or carry fuel per.., $100; Reciprocity – no trip permit, $35 (NSP)
Paul Shimek, 52, Chadron, Fail to use seat belt, $25 (NSP)
Angela S. Lollar, 42, Chadron, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Donnie L. Reece, 75, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Reid Hankin, 19, Chadron, Criminal trespass, second degree, $250 and $1,294.43 restitution (DCSO)
Mark Mahony, 26, O’Neill, Speeding 21-35, $200 (DCSO)
Joseph Herrington, 73, Alliance, No valid registration, $25 (DCSO)
Deborah Begay, 64, Lake Andes, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (DCSO)
Judith Michalk, 65, Tacoma, Wash., Speeding 16-20, $125 (DCSO)