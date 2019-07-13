{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Patrick D. Brown, 48, Gordon, Violate hunting/fishing regulations, $100

Skyler M. Sandoe, 20, Chadron, Speeding 11-15, $75

Aleta Neidert, 44, Davenport, Iowa, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)

Adrian Black Wolf, 43, Chadron, Criminal trespass, second degree, 12 days jail, credit for 13 days served (CPD)

Kevin James Jack, 20, Pine Ridge, S.D., No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)

Michelle Lynn Shelton, 40, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)

Thomas Chamberlain, 31, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $50 (CPD)

Kegon Craig, 20, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)

Susan J. Coleman, 59, Chadron, Failure to yield right-of-way, $25 (CPD)

Kegon Z. Craig, 20, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Stardust H. Red Bow, 38, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Christopher L. Lowery, 49, Mount Juliet, Tenn., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Bryan M. Wilson, 34, Colorado Springs, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Ubaldo R. Fraga, 55, Eagle Pass, Texas, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Charles H. Gwynn, 39, Gering, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kien M. Lim, 52, Edmond, Okla., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Willy A. Schultz, 32, Bayard, No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)

Michael B. Harden, Jr., 26, Gering, No motorcycle operator’s license, $75 (NSP)

Paul Alcorta, 42, Liberal, Kans., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Tyler D. Haefele, 36, Casper, Wyo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Randal J. Herron, 30, Williston, N.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Jordan Hamilton, 25, Rapid City, S.D., Fail to have or carry fuel per.., $100; Reciprocity – no trip permit, $35 (NSP)

Paul Shimek, 52, Chadron, Fail to use seat belt, $25 (NSP)

Angela S. Lollar, 42, Chadron, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Donnie L. Reece, 75, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Reid Hankin, 19, Chadron, Criminal trespass, second degree, $250 and $1,294.43 restitution (DCSO)

Mark Mahony, 26, O’Neill, Speeding 21-35, $200 (DCSO)

Joseph Herrington, 73, Alliance, No valid registration, $25 (DCSO)

Deborah Begay, 64, Lake Andes, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (DCSO)

Judith Michalk, 65, Tacoma, Wash., Speeding 16-20, $125 (DCSO)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0