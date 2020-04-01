COVID-19 branding guidelines

In this area, ranchers may have already begun calving and branding. But with the current pandemic, the COVID-19 Unified Command recently advised this year should be strictly business and branding crews should be limited.
Crews should be essential members only, the smallest crew possible to get the job done.
If you are sick, stay home. Grandparents, children and high risk individuals should also stay at home.
Use a calf table if possible. Bandanas may limit exposure to the virus.
Brandings are also well-known for the large meals. The Unified Command guidance for meals includes sack or packed lunches if possible. If doing a buffet style, servers should wear gloves. Food should be served and consumed outside, practicing social distancing. It is also advised not to “pass around the bottle.”
Branding events may take long this year, though taking precautions can reduce the COVID-19 spread.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.