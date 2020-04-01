COVID-19 branding guidelines

In this area, ranchers may have already begun calving and branding. But with the current pandemic, the COVID-19 Unified Command recently advised this year should be strictly business and branding crews should be limited.

Crews should be essential members only, the smallest crew possible to get the job done.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you are sick, stay home. Grandparents, children and high risk individuals should also stay at home.

Use a calf table if possible. Bandanas may limit exposure to the virus.

Brandings are also well-known for the large meals. The Unified Command guidance for meals includes sack or packed lunches if possible. If doing a buffet style, servers should wear gloves. Food should be served and consumed outside, practicing social distancing. It is also advised not to “pass around the bottle.”

Branding events may take long this year, though taking precautions can reduce the COVID-19 spread.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0