COVID-19 continues to affect Fur Trade Days

CHADRON – With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting summer travel and leisure, the Fur Trade Days, Inc. board would like to remind everyone that there are no officially organized Fur Trade Days events for 2020. In consideration of the economic hardship local businesses and families are going through, Fur Trade Days, Inc. is not seeking donations or sponsorships this year. If any business has been solicited for a donation supporting events on July 9-12, please be aware that it was not on behalf of Fur Trade Days, Inc.

“Although the public health emergency has required the cancellation of large-scale events, several smaller events are scheduled to take place that weekend and we encourage everybody to safely take part in the fun,” said Fur Trade Days, Inc. president Miles Bannan. “Most importantly, we ask that everybody please support local businesses on Fur Trade Days weekend and throughout the summer. The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a major loss in revenue for many local businesses and they need local support to weather the economic difficulties.”

Keep an eye out in the local media for word of what will be happening the weekend of July 9-12. Due to the lack of official Fur Trade Days, Inc. events and insurance concerns, the organization will not be publishing a traditional events calendar.