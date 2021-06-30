COVID-19 state of emergency lifted

Also during the conference, Ricketts pointed out the hospitalizations as of Monday were at 27, adding “we have been below 100 since May 15 and below 40 since June 16.” When the pandemic began, he said, the point of everything was designed to slow the spread of the virus and make sure hospital capacity is maintained. The 27 hospitalizations represents less than one percent of the hospital beds in the state.

The coronavirus is something that will be with us forever, Ricketts said. “I think this was one of the mistakes with some of the lockdowns. It created a sense that, somehow, you could stop the virus. You cannot stop it. That’s one of the things the folks at UNMC told us early on. This is a virus. You cannot stop it; you can only slow it down enough to preserve our hospital capacity, and that’s what we did here in Nebraska. The virus will be a part of what we do, moving forward.”

Ricketts heavily emphasized that the vaccines are effective and the importance of getting them, as well as other measures such as coughing into sleeves and hand-washing.