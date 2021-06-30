COVID-19 state of emergency lifted

During a press conference Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation that the State of Emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted as of 11:59 p.m. today, June 30, more than 15 months after it was first declared on March 13, 2020.
Last month saw the removal of the Directed Health Measure restrictions, and many executive orders will expire July 30.
“We are going to be extending three of the executive orders,” Ricketts said. Among those is Order 2012, relating to telehealth, will be extended to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27. Legislature enacted LB 400 and LB 487 to make permanent changes, and the bills take effect Aug. 28. LB 400 includes changes to requirements to coverage of telehealth by insurer and Medicaid, and LB 487 changes insurance coverage provisions for mental health conditions and serious mental illness.
Another two executive orders, 2021 and 2103, which relate to the Department of Labor, were extended to give the Legislature an opportunity next year, Ricketts said, to address LB 567, under which the Prescription Drug Cost Transparency Act would be adopted.
The Test Nebraska contract will also end, on July 31. “As we return to normalcy and we see hospitalizations dropping, we’re going to be ending Test Nebraska. There’s still lots of other testing available in the community.” Test Nebraska provided a burn- and cost-free means for Nebraskans to get tested. Through such program, more than 772,000 Nebraskans were tested. Though Test Nebraska is ending July 31, the last opportunity to get a test is July 18.
Also during the conference, Ricketts pointed out the hospitalizations as of Monday were at 27, adding “we have been below 100 since May 15 and below 40 since June 16.” When the pandemic began, he said, the point of everything was designed to slow the spread of the virus and make sure hospital capacity is maintained. The 27 hospitalizations represents less than one percent of the hospital beds in the state.
The coronavirus is something that will be with us forever, Ricketts said. “I think this was one of the mistakes with some of the lockdowns. It created a sense that, somehow, you could stop the virus. You cannot stop it. That’s one of the things the folks at UNMC told us early on. This is a virus. You cannot stop it; you can only slow it down enough to preserve our hospital capacity, and that’s what we did here in Nebraska. The virus will be a part of what we do, moving forward.”
Ricketts heavily emphasized that the vaccines are effective and the importance of getting them, as well as other measures such as coughing into sleeves and hand-washing.
Though Chadron schools were able to open their doors for a full school year in 2020-21, many across the state remained closed and provided remote learning. Ricketts said Nebraska did a great job and congratulated educators, as the state was the sixth best for having students in classrooms. “That is the best way for most kids to learn, so that was fantastic . . . but now, it’s time to return to normal. My expectation is that kids will be in classrooms in the fall, and that there will be no masks or vaccines required.”
Ricketts encourages private institutions to not have any requirements for vaccines or masks, “but it is important to know the federal government still has their rules and we still have to follow those rules. That means if you go to the airport, TSA is still requiring people to wear masks in the airport and on flights. Our skilled nursing facilities are regulated by CMS — the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. So CMS is still the regulatory body for skilled nursing facilities and they have their own rules as well.”
As for how the state came through the pandemic, Ricketts said “Nebraskans did a great job.” He further added there was no statewide lockdown, mask mandate or shelter-in-place order, but Nebraskans limited their mobility which helped slow the spread of the virus to build up resources and knowledge of treatment.
In addition to the benefits to students, Ricketts said this preparation also kept fatalities down and the state was ranked the third best for survivability by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Nebraska was also able to maintain the average lowest unemployment rate for 2020, he added.
Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel encourages people to celebrate summer events safely, and get vaccinated to be ready for the start of the school year in August.
“As we near the celebration of Independence Day, July and the remainder of summer bring many exciting community celebrations and fairs around the Panhandle,” Engel stated.
“Be sure to take the opportunity to get kiddos 12 and older COVID vaccinated to enjoy these events safely and reach full protection as the countdown to the start of school nears in August. Getting vaccinated early in July will assure there is three weeks between Pfizer doses and two additional weeks to reach full protection.
“COVID vaccine is available across the Panhandle; anyone 12 and older can get vaccinated! There is no charge for the vaccine.”
Unified Command confirms 15 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle on Monday, June 28, since reporting on June 21. Of those, nine are in Scotts Bluff County, three are in Box Butte County, and there is one each in Dawes, Cheyenne, and Morrill counties.