COVID-19 vaccine online Q&A

LINCOLN – In an ongoing effort to advocate and educate Nebraskans about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with Legal Aid of Nebraska and the Center for Rural Affairs (CFRA), for an online town hall for agricultural, meatpacking, and other migrant workers throughout Nebraska.

The event is today, Wednesday, July 21, at 5 p.m. MDT. Moderated by Legal Aid of Nebraska law Clerk Kristina Oleta Marshall, featured speakers will be Josie Rodriguez, the administrator for the Office of Health Disparities and Health Equity for Nebraska DHHS, and Dr. Josué Gutiérrez, the family medicine specialist with Saline Medical Specialties. A representative from the Center for Rural Affairs will also be available.

The event will be spoken in English with Spanish translations available.

Individuals can register for the event at eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-vaccine-qa-for-migrant-workers-and-the-communities-who-serve-them-tickets-163399356875.

Viewers can also visit Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Facebook page to watch the Q&A and leave questions in the comment section.