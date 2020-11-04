COVID deaths remain at four for county

Though the numbers have increased dramatically in the past few weeks, Chadron Public Schools have relatively low numbers with only 26 cumulative confirmed cases in the district since the start of the school year and all but the most recent three recovered. Superintendent Ginger Meyer has praised the school’s Standard Operating Procedures in keeping the number of active cases from spreading, and stated, "We know that the 'risk dial' continues to move in the Panhandle (and all parts of the state). We continue to communicate with Panhandle Public Health on a weekly basis. We discuss our school protocols, data, and community risks. We will continue to work on and monitor our School Community Status. You will notice that it has no correlation with the Panhandle Risk Dial. Our status does not solely rely on their dial.