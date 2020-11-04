COVID deaths remain at four for county

Last week saw the first COVID-19 related death in Dawes County with a male subject in his 70’s. Just over 24 hours later, that number tripled with two additional COVID-related deaths in the reported. As another 24 hours passed, the death toll rose again with a Dawes County male in his 80’s and a Sioux County male in his 90’s the latest reported casualties.
The report of deaths in counties which previously had none has been a revelation to some and an affirmation to others that this virus is something to take seriously. On Monday, the Panhandle Public Health District’s COVID-19 Risk Dial continued its upward journey further in to the High, or Orange level, for spread of the disease.
As of Monday afternoon, Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) reported a total 2,780 positive cases in the Panhandle, up from 2,064 a week ago. Of those, with 1,586 are recovered and 1,178 active. Of the positive cases, Dawes County has 301, remaining the third highest in the 12 counties on PPHD's COVID-19 dashboard behind Scotts Bluff's 1,476 and Box Butte's 348.
In contrast, Sioux County has the third lowest number of positive cases with 13, following Grant and Banner counties, each with five — all of whom have recovered.
There have been 222 recovered cases in Dawes County, with 75 active cases. Seven of those are in students at Chadron State College. Though all employee cases at the college had recovered last week, one tested postiive Nov. 1. In a similar fashion, Chadron Public Schools has showed a slight increase from last week with one active case in Chadron High and two active at Chadron Intermediate. Five CPS staff and students are quarantined.
Though the numbers have increased dramatically in the past few weeks, Chadron Public Schools have relatively low numbers with only 26 cumulative confirmed cases in the district since the start of the school year and all but the most recent three recovered. Superintendent Ginger Meyer has praised the school’s Standard Operating Procedures in keeping the number of active cases from spreading, and stated, "We know that the 'risk dial' continues to move in the Panhandle (and all parts of the state). We continue to communicate with Panhandle Public Health on a weekly basis. We discuss our school protocols, data, and community risks. We will continue to work on and monitor our School Community Status. You will notice that it has no correlation with the Panhandle Risk Dial. Our status does not solely rely on their dial.
"If you monitor our CoVid dashboard our cases have lessened. Through contact tracing, done by PPHD, it has been determined that cases have originated outside of the school. This gives us confidence that our Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) are working and are keeping our kids safe. In my opinion, staying in school continues to be the prudent thing to do and one of the safest places for our students. The confirmed cases in our district still remain manageable because we are following our SOP's.
"Wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing, and hand-washing remain our best defensive."
