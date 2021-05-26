COVID dial returns to just above green

As vaccinations become more and more available, and taken, the Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) Risk of COVID-19 Spread returned to hovering just above the Low, or green, level. The past couple weeks saw the dial increase a bit, though still staying less than halfway into the yellow zone, and certainly a sharp change from where it sat just a few months prior when it seemed to never want to drop out of the orange level.
Though the risk of spread has dropped, so have the number of individual counties in the green level. Two weeks ago, the 12 counties served by PPHD were split with six at the green level and six at the yellow. This week, the number of counties in the yellow has increased to eight, shrinking the green area to four counties.
In the northern Panhandle, Box Butte County has gone from green to yellow. The county has had seven of its confirmed 941 cases in the past two weeks, and Monday’s data showed there is a case rate of 63.8 per 100,000 in that same timeframe.
Dawes County has remained in the yellow, but only had two positive cases in the last two weeks and a lower case rate of 22.7 per 100,000.
Both Box Butte and Dawes counties are 37% fully vaccinated.
Sioux County, remaining in the green, has seen the least number of cases in the northern Panhandle, reporting only 31 since the start of the pandemic. There have been no cases in the past two weeks, though only 24% of the county is vaccinated.
Sheridan County, also in the yellow, has had 538 cases, 14 in the past two weeks, and a case rate of 267.6 per 100,000. The county is 31% fully vaccinated.
Scotts Bluff County, which was one of the hotspots when COVID-19 first entered the Panhandle, is now a low risk county. There have been 4,655 cases – eight in the past two weeks – and a case rate of 22.2 per 100,000. The county is 40% fully vaccinated.
The two other green counties are Banner and Garden, with Morrill, Kimball, Cheyenne, Deuel and Grant counties remaining yellow.
Looking more closely, Chadron and the Gordon/Rushville areas remain yellow, while Crawford, Harrison, Hemingford, Hay Springs and Alliance have gone to Green.
Western Community Health resources recently announced their ability to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 and older. The vaccine is one of the two-dose varieties, with shots scheduled 21 days apart. Immunizations are available at the Chadron WCHR office, 300 Shelton Street, from 2-6 p.m. the first and fourth Tuesdays of the month. The Gordon WCHR office at 229 North Main in Gordon also does vaccinations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month.
To schedule at either office call 308-432-8979.
Kate Tyner, BSN, RN, CIC with Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP) joined the Monday, May 24 Panhandle briefing to provide additional understanding and recommendations for fully vaccinated people.
“People that have received their COVID vaccine are similar to wearing a fireproof suit,” Tyner explained. “For those that have their fireproof suit, it’s become a lot safer to go to restaurants, bars, and public places. For anyone that hasn’t gotten vaccinated, they still have the risk of getting COVID.”
While people are trying to embrace moving forward, the vaccine is a huge part of safely returning to normalcy.
Things are starting to look a lot safer for people that are vaccinated but there are still certain restrictions in healthcare settings and through Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for nursing homes for the safety of patients, residents, and elders living in congregant living settings. This is due to people in these settings being in closer proximity to one another and at higher rates of living with chronic health conditions. COVID remains a risk through an unvaccinated person bringing it in.
“We hope that as community cases continue to go down and vaccination rates continue to go up, the federal requirements from CMS will continue to loosen,” Tyner concluded.
Governor Ricketts announced Monday the ending of the Governor’s Directed Health Measure. Throughout the Panhandle, the same processes for contact tracing, quarantine, and isolation will continue as it remains needed to stop the spread of COVID.