COVID dial returns to just above green

As vaccinations become more and more available, and taken, the Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) Risk of COVID-19 Spread returned to hovering just above the Low, or green, level. The past couple weeks saw the dial increase a bit, though still staying less than halfway into the yellow zone, and certainly a sharp change from where it sat just a few months prior when it seemed to never want to drop out of the orange level.

Though the risk of spread has dropped, so have the number of individual counties in the green level. Two weeks ago, the 12 counties served by PPHD were split with six at the green level and six at the yellow. This week, the number of counties in the yellow has increased to eight, shrinking the green area to four counties.

In the northern Panhandle, Box Butte County has gone from green to yellow. The county has had seven of its confirmed 941 cases in the past two weeks, and Monday’s data showed there is a case rate of 63.8 per 100,000 in that same timeframe.

Dawes County has remained in the yellow, but only had two positive cases in the last two weeks and a lower case rate of 22.7 per 100,000.

Both Box Butte and Dawes counties are 37% fully vaccinated.