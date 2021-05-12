COVID risk dial on rise again

After spending the past couple weeks hovering just above the Low Risk category, the Panhandle made a short jump further into the Moderate Risk of COVID-19 Spread weekly update put out by Panhandle Public Health District.
Looking at the counties served by PPHD, it’s an even split as of Monday for those in Low Risk and those in Moderate. Dawes and Sheridan counties remain in the Yellow, while Sioux and Box Butte are in the Green. Other Yellow, or Moderate Risk counties are Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Cheyenne and Garden. Green, or Low Risk counties are Grant, Banner, Kimball and Deuel.
Looking more closely at Dawes County, Chadron remains at Yellow level, while Crawford has gone to Green. The county has had 758 confirmed cases, three within the past two weeks. Case rate over those two weeks is 34.1 per 100,000. Thirty-six percent of the county is fully vaccinated.
With the school year coming to a close, data from Monday showed there was one active case at Chadron Middle School. Chadron Public Schools was able to conduct a full school year of in-person teaching and extracurricular activities, a feat praised by local staff and administration. Overall, as of Monday, there were only 40 cumulative cases since Aug. 14 of 2020. Of those, Chadron Primary had the fewest with only 2. Next was the intermediate school, having six for the year. Including the current active case, the middle school had 11, and the high school had 21.
Dr. Bruce Forney, area physician, joined a Monday briefing to share the importance of getting the COVID vaccine.
Dr. Forney has been a practicing physician in the Alliance and Gordon areas for nearly 45 years in August. His family ranch is in rural Sheridan county. He is concerned about the low COVID vaccination rate in the Panhandle.
“A recent local newspaper article shared a story of a young individual that’s been in the hospital for months showing how devastating the virus can be to even relatively young people,” Forney said. “While people believe this to be a disease of primarily older people, it’s not exclusive to them.”
He also shared the misconception that some believe about natural immunity to COVID but it is not necessarily better. Even if they have minor symptoms, the potential for long-term brain fog, difficulty thinking, and fatigue can be present for months afterward decreasing quality of life.
“Please think hard and get your COVID vaccine, the long-term symptoms are not fun to have,” Forney concluded.