COVID risk dial on rise again

After spending the past couple weeks hovering just above the Low Risk category, the Panhandle made a short jump further into the Moderate Risk of COVID-19 Spread weekly update put out by Panhandle Public Health District.

Looking at the counties served by PPHD, it’s an even split as of Monday for those in Low Risk and those in Moderate. Dawes and Sheridan counties remain in the Yellow, while Sioux and Box Butte are in the Green. Other Yellow, or Moderate Risk counties are Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Cheyenne and Garden. Green, or Low Risk counties are Grant, Banner, Kimball and Deuel.

Looking more closely at Dawes County, Chadron remains at Yellow level, while Crawford has gone to Green. The county has had 758 confirmed cases, three within the past two weeks. Case rate over those two weeks is 34.1 per 100,000. Thirty-six percent of the county is fully vaccinated.