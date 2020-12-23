COVID risk dial returns to Orange

“That being said, in the last week, we have received updated vaccine priority lists, and the state enlisted the National Guard to make phone calls to determine how many people by occupation type will want the vaccine in the priority areas. We know these calls have caused some confusion, and there have been some duplicated efforts. We have had frustrating moments too.

“Please join us in jumping through the hoops and taking this with a grain of salt; knowing that the vaccine is how we get back to as close to normal life as possible.”

Prochazka further added, “We are thrilled to have vaccine arriving in the Panhandle this week.”

Jessica Davies with PPHD stated,” We understand that some people may be nervous about the COVID vaccines – this is totally reasonable. Fortunately, researchers have been working on vaccines for the coronavirus family for years, so they did not have to start from scratch.

“As researchers have been working intensely to develop and test the vaccine, they have been transparent in sharing data, holding live hearings, and pausing trials when it’s been important to slow down. All of this has given us trust and confidence in vaccination – a critical tool in our toolbox in slowing the spread of COVID and helping our communities move forward.