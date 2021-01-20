COVID vaccine allocation to increase next week

As the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more available, 1,100 doses, plus the required second dose, are anticipated to arrive weekly in the Panhandle beginning next week. Doses are allocated based on a percentage of the county population. The Panhandle Vaccine Task Force is working together to get shots in arms.
Any Nebraska Panhandle residents 65 and older or persons with medical conditions and interested in getting a COVID vaccine, please complete the form at tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The online link completion is preferred, people can call 308-262-5764 or 308-633-2866, extension 101.
Panhandle Public Health District Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies reports over 4,700 people have signed up so far. Be sure to help your elderly family, friends, and neighbors get signed up. This will put them on the list that is being coordinated with local vaccine providers. When vaccines are available appointments will be scheduled, and individuals will be called days ahead.
Davies further noted anyone who has previously called or completed the survey can be assured they are on the list.
Health care providers and those 75 and older will be vaccinated first. As of Monday, 4,385 people in the eligible populations have received the COVID vaccine in the Panhandle.
“There are over 15,000 Panhandle residents in the 65-plus age range. We are grateful for the vaccine allocation increase and ask all that have called or registered online for the vaccination, please continue to be patient. The list is coordinated with community vaccine providers and they are doing their best locally to get shots in arms,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.
COVID vaccinations are also available at the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) for veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system. Vaccinations are by appointment only, no walk-ins. Call 308-225-5330 for appointment scheduling.
A Cheyenne County female in her 50s and a Morrill County male in his 60s are the most recent COVID Panhandle deaths being announced. This brings the total deaths to 158.
Unified Command confirms 62 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Thursday, January 14. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.
Dawes County has a total 608 confirmed cases, 30 in the past two weeks. As of Tuesday, the Chadron Public Schools District remains at zero active cases among its four buildings, though Chadron State College has recorded 10 cases since classes started up again last week, nine of them in students.