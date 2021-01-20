COVID vaccine allocation to increase next week

As the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more available, 1,100 doses, plus the required second dose, are anticipated to arrive weekly in the Panhandle beginning next week. Doses are allocated based on a percentage of the county population. The Panhandle Vaccine Task Force is working together to get shots in arms.

Any Nebraska Panhandle residents 65 and older or persons with medical conditions and interested in getting a COVID vaccine, please complete the form at tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The online link completion is preferred, people can call 308-262-5764 or 308-633-2866, extension 101.

Panhandle Public Health District Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies reports over 4,700 people have signed up so far. Be sure to help your elderly family, friends, and neighbors get signed up. This will put them on the list that is being coordinated with local vaccine providers. When vaccines are available appointments will be scheduled, and individuals will be called days ahead.

Davies further noted anyone who has previously called or completed the survey can be assured they are on the list.

Health care providers and those 75 and older will be vaccinated first. As of Monday, 4,385 people in the eligible populations have received the COVID vaccine in the Panhandle.