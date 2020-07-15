Cowboy Trail connection to Chadron moves forward

“We are so thankful for Jim Collins and the Nebraska Northwestern Railroad for their willingness to grant us an easement so we can bring the Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail and the Great American Rail-Trail to and through our community,” said Dr. Brittany Helmbrecht, president of the NNTA. “The proposed Cowboy Trail extension will provide a safe and accessible trail for our community to use, and we are looking forward to completing this project.”

In 2019, NNTA and the City of Chadron entered a Memorandum of Understanding on developing the trail connection, with NNTA taking the lead on fundraising and trail development and the City taking on ownership and maintenance responsibility. The Cowboy Trail, totaling 321 miles when complete, is one of the longest rail-trail conversions in the nation, spanning much of the state of Nebraska.

“Nebraska Northwestern Railroad is excited to be a part of the Cowboy Trail connection into Chadron. We see it as an opportunity to showcase what the town of Chadron has to offer and also showcase the railroad history that we have here in Northwest Nebraska,” said Jim Collins, general manager of Nebraska Northwestern Railroad. “It is our pleasure to work together with NNTA to bring this trail into Chadron and continue to support its westward journey.”