Rainy weather didn’t deter dedicated hikers and bikers from celebrating the official announcement and ribbon cutting for further trail development in the county.
Several individuals gathered at Railroad Park in Chadron last Wednesday for the live-streamed announcement by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy that the Cowboy Trail is part of the official route for the Great American Rail-Trail.
The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy hosted a social media live broadcast to formally reveal the preferred route of the Great American Rail-Trail, which will span more than 3,700 miles from Washington, D.C., to Washington State. The Cowboy Trail is expected to serve as an integral part of the coast-to-coast endeavor, bringing the trail through Chadron and other northwest Nebraska towns along the Cowboy Trail.
“We want everybody to know Chadron, Nebraska, is a great place to be, even in the rain,” Northwestern Nebraska Trails Association Treasurer George Ledbetter said during the live-streamed event. The region has plenty of recreational trails and abundant scenery and wildlife to enjoy, he continued.
The Great American Rail-Trail, along with another planned pedestrian trail, the Great Plains Trail, which connects Texas to Canada and runs through northwest Nebraska on trails, back roads and highways, will give travelers great opportunities to experience the area and be an economic boon to local communities, Ledbetter said.
The Cowboy Trail, formed from abandoned railroad line, spans 321 miles of Nebraska, from Norfolk to Chadron, said NNTA President Brittany Helmbrecht.
“Right here in Chadron, Nebraska, we have the most beautiful part of it,” she said.
The NNTA and Cowboy Trail West, a similar organization promoting the Cowboy Trail in Sheridan County, secured matching funding for $700,000 in grants earlier this year from the Nebraska Game and Parks, which owns the trail. A $65,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy to be split between the two groups helped secure the G&P funding to complete the trail from Hay Springs to four miles east of Chadron.
The Great American Rail-Trail has been a vision of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy for the better part of three decades, said Jimmy O’Connor, a major gifts officer with the organization.
“We knew it would be a monumental task.”
“The Cowboy Trail is a natural conduit across the state,” O’Connor said, making it an easy selection as one of the 12 gateway trails for the coast-to-coast effort. To date, the route from coast-to-coast is more than 50% complete.
The conservancy was founded in 1986. While it provides some grant funding to organizations like NNTA and Cowboy Trail West, it primarily serves as an advocate for state and federal funding and as a promoter of the trails to users, O’Connor said. In all probability, the completion of the entire trail is still several decades off, though portions of the trail will come online earlier for hikers and bikers to enjoy, he continued.
It is Cowboy Trail West’s and NNTA’s hope that the Sheridan and Dawes County portions of the Cowboy Trail will be completed within the next two years. The grants awarded by G&P this year were expected to allow work to be completed by 2020, but severe flooding along the trail in the eastern part of the state has pushed that development back by at least six months, Helmbrecht said. Still, the group is hopeful that the trail will be open for use in 2021.
The NNTA also is in the final stages of negotiating an easement agreement with the Nebraska Northwest Railroad, Helmbrecht said. The agreement, expected to be signed this summer, will allow for trail development in the railroad right-of-way from the Museum of the Fur Trade in to downtown Chadron. Once it is signed, engineering and fundraising for that portion of the trail can begin on a larger scale, Helmbrecht said.