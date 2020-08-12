CPD offers school year reminders

Another summer drawing to a close and the Chadron Public School district is preparing for the return of its students for the 2020-2021 school year. The Chadron Police Department would like to pass on some friendly reminders before the start of this school year. The school year will bring an increase of foot traffic and vehicular traffic.Also, with each new school year there are new young drivers in our community gaining more freedom, and hopefully gaining some experience.
Please be more watchful and vigilant of the increased volume of foot traffic, particularly when students are walking to and from school. Some school buildings have open campus for lunch as well, so have care at those times as well. It is always a good idea t be extra cautious when driving by the schools at any time during school hours. With heavy vehicle traffic it can be difficult to see a pedestrian until it is too late, especially if it is a child. State law requires that the driver of any vehicle must yield right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks, so please ensure children are able to cross the streets safely.
Drivers will also notice the pre-school bus out to pick up students to bring them to school, and bring them home after school. The police department wishes to remind everyone the passing of school buses is unlawful, and requests cooperation to ensure the safety of our children.
Nebraska State Statute 60-6,175 states that when a school bus is stopped, displaying flashing red signal lights, and has a stop signal arm extended, any vehicle approaching from the front or rear must stop until the red signal lights have been turned off, the stop signal arm is retracted, and the bus resumes moving. Penalty for violation of this statute is a $500 fine plus court cost and points will be assessed on the violator’s operator’s license.
The safety and well-being of our community’s children is one of the highest priorities and motorists are urged to drive with care. Please wait for a stopped school bus loading or unloading children. Nothing is too important to risk the safety of a child on a school bus.
Chadron can be a hectic place to drive at times, especially around the public schools. Remember to allow a little extra time and take a second look. And as always please remember to wear your seatbelt.
Let’s make this a safe, educational and enjoyable school year.
For any questions regarding the Chadron Public Schools, please contact Officer Derek Bauer at (308)432-0510 or email dbauer@chadronpd.com
