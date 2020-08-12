CPD offers school year reminders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another summer drawing to a close and the Chadron Public School district is preparing for the return of its students for the 2020-2021 school year. The Chadron Police Department would like to pass on some friendly reminders before the start of this school year. The school year will bring an increase of foot traffic and vehicular traffic.Also, with each new school year there are new young drivers in our community gaining more freedom, and hopefully gaining some experience.

Please be more watchful and vigilant of the increased volume of foot traffic, particularly when students are walking to and from school. Some school buildings have open campus for lunch as well, so have care at those times as well. It is always a good idea t be extra cautious when driving by the schools at any time during school hours. With heavy vehicle traffic it can be difficult to see a pedestrian until it is too late, especially if it is a child. State law requires that the driver of any vehicle must yield right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks, so please ensure children are able to cross the streets safely.

Drivers will also notice the pre-school bus out to pick up students to bring them to school, and bring them home after school. The police department wishes to remind everyone the passing of school buses is unlawful, and requests cooperation to ensure the safety of our children.