CPD responds to circulating reports

As many community members are aware, there are a lot of rumors being heard about a call of service the Chadron Police Department took on Saturday, January 21,. Some of the rumors officers have heard and observed on different media include allegations that there was a stabbing, abduction and sexual assault.

The Chadron Police Department can confirm a call of service was reported from a resident reporting an assault. The department can also report there was no immediate threat to the community and there is not an ongoing threat to the community. The investigation of the assault continues and will be ongoing with several officers and an investigator working diligently to complete the investigation. When the investigation is complete, officers will release any information they can about the incident.

If anyone has any information or would like to speak with an officer about this incident or any other incident, please contact the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510.

