CPS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Just two days after it was a topic of discussion at the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education meeting, a CPS staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 12. He will self-isolate until deemed recovered by public health. Recovery is a minimum of 10 days since symptom onset, and 24 hours fever free and reduced symptoms.

All close contacts have been notified and quarantined. They will be actively monitored daily for fever and symptoms by public health officials.

Chadron Public Schools has been working Panhandle Unified Command to develop their back to school plans. The plans in place were followed, minimizing the impact of the case. Chadron Public Schools remains committed toward mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy.

Superintendent Ginger Meyer said Thursday morning that the school Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed and all staff members were wearing masks when gathered together. She further noted the staff member who tested positive did spend some one-on-one time with another staff member, as well as with students, and at those times social distancing was practiced.