CPS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Just two days after it was a topic of discussion at the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education meeting, a CPS staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 12. He will self-isolate until deemed recovered by public health. Recovery is a minimum of 10 days since symptom onset, and 24 hours fever free and reduced symptoms.
All close contacts have been notified and quarantined. They will be actively monitored daily for fever and symptoms by public health officials.
Chadron Public Schools has been working Panhandle Unified Command to develop their back to school plans. The plans in place were followed, minimizing the impact of the case. Chadron Public Schools remains committed toward mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy.
Superintendent Ginger Meyer said Thursday morning that the school Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed and all staff members were wearing masks when gathered together. She further noted the staff member who tested positive did spend some one-on-one time with another staff member, as well as with students, and at those times social distancing was practiced.
Meyer also added that PPHD commended the district on its use of its (SOPs), as it really helped to prevent further quarantine of staff and students, and allow the current school start date of Aug. 17 to remain.
At this time, no other staff or students have been quarantined, and the district remains in the green level of its tri-color plan for reopening.
Those experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea vomiting or diarrhea, testing for COVID-19 ois available at testnebraska.com and you can sign up with your email address for testing in the local area.
Protect yourself from COVID-19 by avoiding close contact through maintaining a six-foot social distance between otghers, wash your hands often, wear a mask, and clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22 and 23 Emergency Management and the Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as unified command on this situation.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.