Craig Conway

CHADRON - Craig Conway of Chadron, Nebraska, died May 29, 2022 at Rose Medical Center in Denver after a prolonged illness.

Craig was born September 29, 1975, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Darrell Conway and Robin Perry. He grew up in Bridgeport, Nebraska, and graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1994. He continued his education at Chadron State College, where he graduated in 1998. The following year, he married the love of his life, Joleen (McKibben) Conway. Craig and Joleen made their home in Chadron and welcomed their daughter, Gillian, in 2008.

During his life, Conway was diagnosed with rare cancers multiple times and within the last decade, he underwent several surgeries, extended hospital stays in Illinois, Georgia, and Colorado, as well as multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. Throughout these procedures, Craig maintained a positive attitude and served as an inspiration and beacon of perseverance for many.

Craig worked at Chadron State College for 21 years, most recently as a Publications Specialist who managed the Print Shop. He was hired as a Print Shop Technician and operated the college's offset printing press for several years while handling finishing services, such as binding, folding, and cutting. In addition to his printing expertise, Conway was a talented graphic designer and artist.

Craig is survived by his wife, Joleen, daughter, Gillian, father, Darrell and his wife Deb, mother, Robin and her husband Steve, six sisters: Cheree Fisher (Hal), Jessica Roebuck, Shelby Spaur (Kyle), Melanie Jackson (Bill), Mary Moore, and Bobbie Stuart (Derek). Also surviving him are his extended family, including his in-laws and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Craig in death were his grandparents and a niece, Audrey.

A memorial service will be Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall on the campus of Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, with Pastor Aaron Sprock officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Bridgeport Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. A graveside service will be Friday June 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport, Nebraska. A reception will follow at Court House & Jail Rock Golf Course in Bridgeport, Nebraska.

Memorials are established for Circle of Light at the Chadron Community Hospital and the Nebraska Children's Home. Donations may be sent to Bridgeport Memorial Chapel, PO Box 367, Bridgeport, NE 69336, who is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

