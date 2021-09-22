Crawford fire reaches over 5,500 acres

A fire that began Thursday afternoon about five miles south of Crawford, dubbed the “Post Fire,” grew to 5,544 acres by Sunday. Though it was considered 50% contained that same day, and has been declared 75% contained as of Tuesday morning, control was still difficult along the fire’s west/southwest sides. Full containment, described as 100- to 150-foot wide strips of cool, burned area inside fire lines, was reported on the north, south and east sides.
The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. Thursday, and its quick growth to over 600 acres resulted in authorities issuing voluntary evacuation orders for the area located within the boundaries of Four Mile Road, Highway 71, Deadman Road and West Belmont.
Highway 71 was also partially closed Thursday evening, but re-opened again Friday morning.
Though the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department took lead on the fire, they were soon joined by teams from Chadron, Harrison, Hemingford, Scottsbluff and Gering, as well as other state and federal crews. However, those from Scotts Bluff and Banner counties were recalled when another major fire broke out at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Wildcat Hills southwest of Gering.
Help came from the skies as well, with single-engine air tankers and helicopters providing attack support.
At 7 a.m. Friday morning, a Nebraska Type 3 Incident Management Assistance Team assumed command of the Post Fire, with crews working to strengthen fire lines after overcoming difficulties of shifting winds. These same winds caused re-ignitions in areas previously extinguished, in addition to spreading embers that started spot fires.
It was also revealed the Post Fire actually began Monday, Sept. 13 and was thought out with only a tenth of an acre burned. Shifting Thursday winds re-ignited embers that quickly grew to more than 1,000 acres, then to just under 5,000 acres by Friday night. As the growth was primarily northward, pre-evacuation notices for Crawford were sent out. Deputies with the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Chadron Police officer assisted, going door-to-door to deliver notices.
Winds continued to be an issue Friday, with gusts through the night of up to 40 miles per hour, though established control lines held into Saturday. Incident Commander Matt Holte reported Saturday afternoon that the fire had reached about 5,000 acres. Holte further added bulldozer lines around the fire were continued, as well as “burnout operations” in which the unburnt fuel is burned off between the fire’s edge and the ‘dozer lines.
Though there was some additional growth of the fire, expanding another 550 acres Saturday, it remained at 5,544 acres into Sunday. Though three days had passed with no containment reported, Sunday also saw some hope in that direction with NEMA issuing a statement that the fire was as 15% containment as of 7 a.m.
By Sunday evening, Holte reported the fire at 50% contained, with helicopters from the National Guard used a good portion of the day for securing lines.
The pre-evacuation order for Crawford was also lifted, though NEMA stated residents south of Highway 20 should remain vigilant to changing conditions.
More than 100 individuals from 50 different agencies have helped with suppression efforts. And even more people stepped up from area communities to donate food and water, as well as other necessary items such as eye drops, shirts and socks and chap stick.
At Chadron State College several students set to action, donating 27 mattresses for the volunteers coming in to aid with the fire. Chadron firefighter Dylan Stetson, who won the inaugural Blackstone griddle competition Sunday evening, donated his $1,000 prize to the Crawford volunteer Fire Department. The Chadron chapter of Rotary International was keeping busy with Hot Meals USA, helping to serve meals to the firefighters.
Fire officials expressed their appreciation to everyone for supporting those battling the blaze. Departments battling the fire may be eligible for partial reimbursement for their expenses, but such payments can take months to process. Those who would like to provide monetary donations can mail checks or cash to the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department, 3450 Highway 20, Crawford, NE, 69339. Donations can also be made via credit card at Saddlerock One Stop, D&S Market, or the Pine Ridge Service Center.
Governor Ricketts issued an emergency declaration Friday, September 17, in support of response efforts, for the Post Fire and the Vista Trend Fire southwest of Scottsbluff. Together, both fires have burned a cumulative 8,234 acres. The Vista Trend Fire was reported as 100% contained.
“The need for effective coordination between multiple state agencies and emergency support functions has been crucial to implementing a cohesive response to the fires occurring in the Panhandle,” said Bryan Tuma, Assistant Director of NEMA. “Sharing resources between two separate incidents in nearby areas, occurring simultaneously, can be challenging.”
Significant Prairie Fires
July 1973—The Deadhorse Fire was the area’s worst prairie fire in years. It broke out the afternoon of July 6 about 12 miles south of Chadron when temperatures were 109 degrees. It burned about 3,600 acres, most of it on private land. Cost of fighting the fire was set at $200,000.
Sept. 1984—More than 15,000 acres of range and forest land burned in the region following a lightning storm. The largest fire covered 10,000 acres on the Sandoz Ranch north of the state line.
July 1985—More than 3,500 acres of grass and timber burned southeast of Crawford. Firefighters from as far away as Washington state and Florida helped put it out. At the same time, more than 3,000 acres burned on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
July 1989—The Fort Robinson Fire burned nearly 50,000 acres of rugged timber and rangeland west of Fort Robinson following a lightning storm. Nine structures also were destroyed. More than 600 from 24 communities fought the fire.
July 1990—An 800-acre fire on Corkscrew Road southwest of Fort Robinson was extinguished with the aid of a slurry bomber.
Sept. 2000—More than 20 lightning-caused fires occurred in the area. The largest burned about 10,000 acres on the Oglala National Grassland northwest of Crawford. Another, called the Sawlog Fire, burned about 1,000 acres southeast of Crawford.
July 2006—Some 68,000 acres of Pine Ridge forest in Dawes and Sioux counties burned following a string of intense lightning fires on July 26. At least four homes and several other structures along with about 500 miles of fences were destroyed. One of the fires, the Spotted Tail Fire, began about 12 miles south of Chadron and burned to the edge of the Chadron State College campus. At least 1,000 firemen from 20 states helped battle the blazes. Temperatures of more than 100 degrees added to the misery.
Aug. 2007—Four fires in the Soldier Creek Management Area about 10 miles west of Crawford burned 3,155 acres in four days.
April 2012--A lightning-caused fire fanned by high winds burned an estimated 17,000 acres of grassland in eastern Fall River and Shannon counties of South Dakota. Firemen from nearly every department in southwestern South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska along with many ranchers battled the blaze.
Sept. 2012—Three huge lightning-caused fires erupted in late August and continued for more than a week. The Wellnitz Fire stated near Rushville and burned at least 28 miles north into South Dakota. It had blackened 66,000 acres in Nebraska and 33,000 in South Dakota before it was even 33 percent contained. Meanwhile, in Dawes County more than 450 firefighters were battling the West Ash Creek Fire that scorched a path about two miles wide and 16 miles long south of Fort Robinson, Crawford and Whitney. About the same time a newspaper report said the Douthit Fire northwest the Crawford area charred about 47 square miles of grassland and timber. It also was reported that more than 50 structures were destroyed or damaged in the two states by the fires.