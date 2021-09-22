Crawford fire reaches over 5,500 acres

July 1990—An 800-acre fire on Corkscrew Road southwest of Fort Robinson was extinguished with the aid of a slurry bomber.

Sept. 2000—More than 20 lightning-caused fires occurred in the area. The largest burned about 10,000 acres on the Oglala National Grassland northwest of Crawford. Another, called the Sawlog Fire, burned about 1,000 acres southeast of Crawford.

July 2006—Some 68,000 acres of Pine Ridge forest in Dawes and Sioux counties burned following a string of intense lightning fires on July 26. At least four homes and several other structures along with about 500 miles of fences were destroyed. One of the fires, the Spotted Tail Fire, began about 12 miles south of Chadron and burned to the edge of the Chadron State College campus. At least 1,000 firemen from 20 states helped battle the blazes. Temperatures of more than 100 degrees added to the misery.

Aug. 2007—Four fires in the Soldier Creek Management Area about 10 miles west of Crawford burned 3,155 acres in four days.

April 2012--A lightning-caused fire fanned by high winds burned an estimated 17,000 acres of grassland in eastern Fall River and Shannon counties of South Dakota. Firemen from nearly every department in southwestern South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska along with many ranchers battled the blaze.

Sept. 2012—Three huge lightning-caused fires erupted in late August and continued for more than a week. The Wellnitz Fire stated near Rushville and burned at least 28 miles north into South Dakota. It had blackened 66,000 acres in Nebraska and 33,000 in South Dakota before it was even 33 percent contained. Meanwhile, in Dawes County more than 450 firefighters were battling the West Ash Creek Fire that scorched a path about two miles wide and 16 miles long south of Fort Robinson, Crawford and Whitney. About the same time a newspaper report said the Douthit Fire northwest the Crawford area charred about 47 square miles of grassland and timber. It also was reported that more than 50 structures were destroyed or damaged in the two states by the fires.

