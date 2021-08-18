Crawford law enforcement presence questioned

Also at the meeting, the board acknowledged receipt of the first draft of the 2021-2022 budget, and reviewed and approved by general consent the monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. The Sheriff’s Distress Warrant report was reviewed by the board. A total of $20,670.06 has been collected, leaving a balance of $10,029.79 to be collected.

Road updates ensued with Highway Superintendent Wade Yada, including: Water permits are all updated, however; a letter was received denying access to the Niobrara River until further notice. Discussion ensued regarding water access for road projects. Two repair quotes were shared with the board, including an excavator repair quote at $8531.99 and loader repair quote at $34,840.00. After further discussion it was decided to look further in to the repair quotes before making any decisions.

The construction crew chief position was discussed, as well as current and upcoming road projects, overtime and communication. Yada reported all Districts are patching roads. Commissioner Rivera discussed machinery maintenance, and it was noted a maintenance policy may be in order. Orientation and discipline were also discussed.