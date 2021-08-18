Crawford law enforcement presence questioned

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session on Aug. 10 at 9:08 a.m. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jake Stewart. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Levi Grant.
At the meeting, there was some heavy discussion about the Crawford law enforcement contract between the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Crawford. City of Crawford Council Member Ron Thompson indicated the City of Crawford wants to reduce the number of law enforcement officers paid through the contract. He also noted one of the officers should live in Crawford. Sheriff Karl Dailey reported the contract requires a minimum of three officers to cover vacations, sick leave and other time off. He expressed concern with how Officers are treated by the City Council and general public.
Thompson reported officers never stop to talk with citizens and he feels they are intimidating.
Sheriff Dailey indicated either the contract is done right or he won’t be responsible for law enforcement in Crawford.
Adam Edmund suggested the City of Crawford and Sheriff Dailey sit down to discuss the issues at hand. Commissioner Rivera noted that, as a business owner in Crawford, anytime law enforcement has been called, officers have responded.
Commissioner Grant feels more discussion is in order. Thompson agreed that discussion is needed between City of Crawford and Sheriff Dailey.
Also at the meeting, the board acknowledged receipt of the first draft of the 2021-2022 budget, and reviewed and approved by general consent the monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. The Sheriff’s Distress Warrant report was reviewed by the board. A total of $20,670.06 has been collected, leaving a balance of $10,029.79 to be collected.
Road updates ensued with Highway Superintendent Wade Yada, including: Water permits are all updated, however; a letter was received denying access to the Niobrara River until further notice. Discussion ensued regarding water access for road projects. Two repair quotes were shared with the board, including an excavator repair quote at $8531.99 and loader repair quote at $34,840.00. After further discussion it was decided to look further in to the repair quotes before making any decisions.
The construction crew chief position was discussed, as well as current and upcoming road projects, overtime and communication. Yada reported all Districts are patching roads. Commissioner Rivera discussed machinery maintenance, and it was noted a maintenance policy may be in order. Orientation and discipline were also discussed.
Erin Kampbell with UNL Extension, met with the board to discuss an intern position. The fee for the position would be $2,725 under contracted services in the Extension budget. She reported UNL Extension cannot pay a portion of the Intern position, and Dawes County would be responsible for the entire Internship. Discussion ensued, and it was decided Kampbell will approach the board earlier with requests for funding in the future.
Kampbell then presented reports from staff members of UNL Extension, summarizing their activities. She briefed the board on a grant for The Public Health Associate Program which is funded by the Centers for Disease Control. If awarded, the grant would provide a two-year program with UNL Extension being the host site.
Tourism Director Kerri Rempp met with the board, presenting a grant application approval received from the Native American film festival in the amount of $985. This was reviewed and approved by the board.
Rempp also reported there is an At-Large opening on the Tourism board and two names were submitted for the position. Stacy Swinney and Maria Wheeler-Groves both applied, though Wheeler-Groves isn’t eligible as an At-Large member. The board later appointed Swinney to the position.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be August 24, beginning at 9:00 A.M. with the regular meeting followed by a budget workshop. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner room. The agenda will close at noon on August 19.