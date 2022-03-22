 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crawford library receives book donation

  • 0
rb

“The Long Trail Home-Early Days ‘til Now” is the title of a new book published by Range Conservation and Range magazine edited by C. J. Hadley.  Beth Weber Gibbons received two copies in the mail which included a story she’d sent to Range magazine twelve years ago and a check. 

The connection began when Beth as a widow was in the farm store to get her tires fixed.  The job took so long she picked up a copy of the Range magazine and read it so long she felt she should purchase the magazine.  It was so expensive she decided to write for them.  They paid well for stories and pictures so the saga began.  Stories were fun and pictures paid more. 

Promoting “the heart of cattle country” was an easy challenge.  The Webers, her parents and grandparents were long time Cherry County residents, who raised cattle and horses. 

The story the editor chose was of the Rex Chase family who lived near Elsmere.  They shared memories of “God’s Own Cow Country” including a devastating wildfire in 1943.

People are also reading…

Deep Roots is feature on page 140-141 in the book.  Readers will find stories of ancients who have lived and worked through several wars.  Most with the pages come from ranching.  They span multiple generations and tiny cowboy earthlings now mimic the old ones.  “Nippers and Oldies” is a glimpse at the future and at the past.

Crawford Public Library is honored that Beth has loaned a copy of the book to be shared with our patrons. This book will not be checked out but folks can sit and read through for as long as they want. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New director at Camp Norwesca

New director at Camp Norwesca

While Brandi May has been working as the director of the camp and retreat center next door to Chadron State Park since March 1, she actually s…

Stars showcases local talent

Stars showcases local talent

Though there were only nine entries in the 2022 Kiwanis Stars of Tommorow contest this past Sunday, the variety of contestants demonstrated th…

School board gets financial update

School board gets financial update

Though some concern was raised a couple months back that the Chadron Public Schools district had nearly $450,000 less than last year, Monday n…

Gamby ready to retire this month

Gamby ready to retire this month

The Panhandle Veterinary Clinic will see someone new behind the counter, as long-time veterinarian Dr. John “Doc” Gamby, DVM, is hanging up hi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News