Crawford mayor survives recall

After a special election Last Tuesday, Jan. 12, Crawford mayor Connie Shell will remain in office. She is currently about halfway through her first mayoral term.

The certified election results last week showed out of 331 votes, 141 voted in favor of recalling the mayor and 190 were against it.

Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist said over 500 ballots were sent out, so obviously some chose not to vote. But the 59% turnout is good for the area, she said. While she would've liked to see more interest, she noted it is ultimately up to each individual to decide whether they want to participate.

Mayor Shell expressed her appreciation for those who took the time to vote and who feel like she is doing her job.

The effort to recall Shell began last July when Crawford resident Carl Burrous issued a complaint accusing the mayor of not having the Crawford community's best interests in mind, being self-serving and accusing "lucrative businesses in town as not being valuable."

Further, the complaint alleges Shell threatened lawsuits against the Crawford Chamber of Commerce. She also noted many people who signed the initial recall petition were told she was closing the golf course.