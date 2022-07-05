Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo is big success

Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo was another good one. It drew two large crowds and the weather was perfect both nights. Clown J.W. Winklepleck also entertained the hundreds of rodeo fans with his colorful and tasteful antics.

The cowboys and cowgirls also performed well. Some of them came from faraway places.

Josh Parker was all the way from Wilkes, N.C. He scored 84 points Monday night to win the bareback riding. Second place went to Miles Carlson of Evanston, Wyo. He earned his points the hard way.

Carlson’s first horse, named Devil’s Wash, was a spinner. After leaving the chute during the opening session Sunday night, Devil’s Wash went into a spin almost immediately. After he went around-and-around three times, he tripped a fell. Fortunately, neither Carlson nor the bronc was injured. The judges awarded Carlson, a native of Evanston, Wyo., a re-ride.

That came along during the second session of the saddle bronc riding, and Carlson made the most of it. This time he was aboard a buckskin from Summit Pro Rodeo’s string named Out Gate. Carlson leaned way back and spurred his best, made it to the 8-second whistle, and scored 81 points good for second place

The saddle bronc winner was Q Taylor from Nanton, Alberta, Canada. He scored 82 points Monday night on Summit’s Cowboy Way to earn $1,132. The third place saddle bronc rider, Shea Fornier, is from Louisiana

Some of the others came from much closer. The tie down roping winner was Thane Lockhart of Oelrichs. He caught and tied his calf in 10.5 seconds. Rodeo fans may have heard of his mother, Lisa Lockhart, one of the most successful barrel racers in rodeo history. His father, Grady, was once a successful pro rodeo calf roper.

A pair of Nebraskans, Cooper Brott of Gothenburg and Todd Hollenbeck of Long Pine, won the team roping with a lickety-split time of 6 seconds flat. That netted each of them $854.

The barrel racing winner was Mary-Cecelia Tharp of Ault, Colo., who rode an attractive palomino. Their time of 17.76 seconds was the only one below 18 seconds. Second place went to Trula Churchill of Valentine, who has been a strong contender in the event for perhaps two decades. Her achievements have included winning the Canadian barrel racing title in 2011.

Brandee Wardell of Buffalo, S.D., and Carrie Sutton of Ashby also placed in the barrels, which had lots of competition.

Some of the best action came last. After most of the bull riders were bucked off in short order, on Monday night Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., stayed aboard a bull named Auger, scored 78 points and received the rodeo’s largest paycheck, $1,427. Patterson Starcher was the only other successful bull rider. He scored 74 points and won $1,167.

Uptain also tied for sixth in saddle bronc riding and was the rodeo’s all-around cowboy.

The results follow:

Bareback riding—1, Josh Parker, Wilkes, N.C, 84 points, $865; 2, Myles Carlson, Evanston, Wyo., 81 points. 649; 3, Whitten Hoover, Springview, 78.5, $432; 5, Jake Kesl, 75, $216.

Saddle bronc riding—1, Q Taylor, Nanton, Alberta, 82 points, $1,132; 2, Chris Williams, 81, $858; 3, Shea Fornier, Raceland, La., 79.5, $618; 4-5, Walker Rezzonico, Canon City, Colo., and Dylan Hancock, 79, $326 each;6-7, Garrett Uptain, and Ben Kukowski, 78.5, $86 each.

Tie down roping—1, Thane Lockhart, Oelrichs, 10.5 seconds, $658; 2-4, tie among Darnell Johnson, Treg Schaack and Tyler Theil, 11.1, $329 each.

Steer wrestling—1, Cole Trainor, Faith, S.D., 6.7 seconds, $526, 2, Ty Everson, 9.0, $395, 4, Lane Day, Chadron, 16.9, $263; 4, Avery Jamerman, 17.9, $132.

Team roping—1. Cooper Brott, Gothenburg, and Todd Hollenbeck, Long Pine, 6.0 seconds, $854 each; 2-3, Zane Murphy and Dusty Taylor and Matt Peters and Riley Ruland, 8.5, $534 each; 4, Cash Duly and Matt Schieck, 10.5, $213.

Barrel racing—1, Mary-Cecelia Tharp, Ault, Colo., 17.76 seconds, $668; 2, Trula Churchill, Valentine, 18.25, $581; 3, Brandee Wardell, Buffalo, S.D., 18.31, $494; 4, Kari Boxleitner, 18.34, $407; 5, Carrie Sutton, Ashby, Neb., 18.35, $320; 6, Kristi Steffes, 18,52, $232; 7, Amy Brunson, New Underwood, S.D., 18.55, $145; 8, Shawnee Williams, Banner, Wyo., 18.59,. $58.

Bull riding—1, Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo., 78 points, $1,427; 2, Patterson Starcher, Tonganoxie, Kan., 74, $1,167.

