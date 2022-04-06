Crawford schools conduct mental health day

Students in grades 7-12 in Crawford Public Schools attended six presentations last week during their Mental Health and Safety Day.

Crawford High School Principal Darin Lovercheck, who organized the day with K-12 counselor Mariah Nelson, explained the students took the Nebraska Risk and Protective Factors Student Survey through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Department of Health and Human Services.

From what the students reported, the school received data on five areas of focus: vaping, substance use and abuse, bullying, distracted driving and mental health.

“We had presenters from different community agencies come in,” Lovercheck said, “and present to our students on those topics.” He noted a sixth one was added — human trafficking.

Presenters included: Officer Tim Flick with Nebraska State Patrol for human trafficking; Renee Spotted Thunder, a certified social worker, for substance use and abuse; Tashina Prochazka with Chadron Community Hospital for vaping; Dawes County deputies Shawn Considine and Jeannie Melton for distracted driving; Nancy Welling from Pathways to Wellness for mental health; and Trinity Kimmel and Lisa Peden from DOVES for bullying.

Lovercheck noted all of the presenters were volunteers.

Students, separated by grade, rotated around to the different presentations, each about 25 minutes long. Most had time for questions as well, Lovercheck said. After speaking with some of the students, the principal learned the programs were well-received and providing them with some good information. He plans to send out a formal survey to all students to get a comprehensive report.

Lovercheck further noted he sat in on all of the presentations, and was impressed with the attentiveness of the students as well as their questions and comments. The presenters, he said, “did a phenomenal job of including statistics and personal stories. It really added to it and wasn’t just about numbers. I think they did a really nice job relating it to the students and what they find interesting or useful.”

The schools are looking into getting more social/emotional learning into the classrooms. “That’s an area we have found students could use some help with,” Lovercheck said. “Instead of doing a specific class or having a specific time regarding that, we’re going to see how we can incorporate it into the curriculum we’re using.”

One example, he said, is junior high English teacher Jessica Whetham teaches a unit on poetry and students wrote on the taste, look and smell of certain emotions. “We’re looking to do more of that,” Lovercheck said.

Lovercheck wants to do another day of presenters next school year, though whether it will be in the spring or fall has yet to be determined.

