Crazy Horse Memorial hosts two-day Volksmarch

Regular admission will apply to visitors who are not hiking. The Crazy Horse Memorial complex will be open at 6 a.m. both days, and breakfast will be available at the Laughing Water Restaurant. The complex will close following the Laser Light Show each evening. On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Laser Light Show will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m., following the Brulé concert and veterans program. On Sunday, Sept. 27, guests can enjoy the Laser Light Show at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about Crazy Horse Memorial, to plan a visit, and for information about making a contribution, call (605) 673-4681 or visit crazyhorsememorial.org. To stay up to date on the latest news and events, follow the Crazy Horse Memorial on Facebook (/crazyhorsememorial), Twitter (@crazyhorsemem) and Instagram (@crazyhorsememorial); and follow The Indian University of North America on Facebook (/TheIndianUniversityofNorthAmerica) and Instagram (@IndianUniversityCrazyHorse).

The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation is dedicated to protecting and preserving the culture, tradition, and living heritage of the North American Indians by continuing the progress on the world’s largest sculptural undertaking, the memorial of Lakota leader Crazy Horse; providing educational and cultural programming to encourage harmony and reconciliation among all peoples and nations; acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts, and crafts through the Indian Museum of North America and the Native American Educational and Cultural Center; and establishing and operating the Indian University of North America and, when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0