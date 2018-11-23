Chadron State College alumnus Brian Jahnke of North Platte is the recipient of the 2018 Nebraska Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year. He received the award at the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) of Nebraska Fall Conference in Lincoln Nov. 5.
Four current students were nominated for SHAPE awards in their majors. They are: Cody Peachey of Lyman, Neb., Physical Education, Alyse Henry of Pickerington, Ohio, Exercise Science, Kevin Coy of Chadron, Sport and Recreation Management, and Marco Sanchez of Casper, Wyo., Health Education.
Jahnke, who teaches at North Platte Public Schools, has taught Adapted Physical Education for 23 years and is an advocate for students with special needs. He has taught in a variety of settings, from self-contained Adapted Physical Education classes to co-teaching an inclusive model of combined Adapted Physical Education and Physical Education classes.
The nomination for Jahnke cited his energy and enthusiasm for teaching, evident through his passion in the classroom.
“It is super exciting to see a student that had struggled with a certain skill or simply participating, and seeing it happen for the first time. Learning never stops, for me or my students. That is what makes every day great, the unknown,” Jahnke said.