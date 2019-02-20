Five Nebraska students have been accepted into the Rural Law Opportunities Program (RLOP) at Chadron State College. They are Hunter Rathjen and Zach Kring of North Platte, Micah Stouffer of Chadron, TeAnna Tenopir of Waverly, and Scott Wheeler of Imperial. Kring will join RLOP in 2020 after a deferral to complete a youth exchange program in Argentina.
Kate Pope, project coordinator with RLOP, said she’s excited to continue to see the program grow with a great group of incoming freshmen.
Rathjen has been a varsity athlete, a letter winner for cross country, swim, and track and field. She competed at the state swim meet as a junior, the state cross country meet as a senior and has won multiple Academic All State and Academic All Conference Awards. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mock Trial and the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. She has been involved in 4-H with swine and cattle projects, and has been active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the TeamMates Mentoring program. She plans to major in business with an option in accounting.
Stouffer is on the Gold Honor Roll at Chadron High School and was a member of the District Softball Championship team. She has also has earned the following awards: Chadron Kiwanis Club Outstanding Scholastic Achievement, varsity softball letter, Honorable Mention All-State Softball, First Team All Western Trails Conference Softball, and State Trapshooting Third Place Ladies Team Division. She is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Cedar Street Singers, and is a softball camp instructor. She plans to play softball at CSC and major in legal studies.
Tenopir plans to major in legal studies and minor in history. She has earned three letters in soccer, expects to earn a fourth, and won two All-Conference Honorable Mention awards. She has volunteered to provide child care for Yezidi Immigrants taking English classes at her church and her employment during high school included selling Christmas trees at Spilker's Pineridge Tree Farm in Lincoln.
Wheeler, whose older sister, Katelyn, also attends CSC, plans to major in criminal justice. He is the Class of 2019 President, Student Council President, a member of the National Honor Society and one of five leaders in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter. He has played football, basketball, and track for four years and earned All-Conference, All-State Honorable Mention, and All-District awards. He has volunteered in the community, with his church and been a referee for a youth basketball tournament for four years.
Kring has been a pole vaulter on the track and field team. He plans to major in legal studies and is interested in engineering or patent law. He is involved with the First United Methodist Church youth group and has volunteered at Closer to Home and as a math tutor.