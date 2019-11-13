The Chadron State College Mari Sandoz Wacipi is Nov. 23 in the Student Center Ballroom, located at 1000 Main St. in Chadron.
Wacipi is the Lakota word for dance, and the event is a celebration of Lakota food, dance, song, life and culture.
Admission is free and everyone is welcome to this family friendly event. Guests to campus can park in any parking lot free of charge.
A free lunch is provided at noon.
You have free articles remaining.
Grand Entry of the dancers is at 1 p.m.
Additionally, Kansas and Kyal Middletent will also present on traditional Lakota bow-making at 2 p.m. and on Lakotas as Star People and what those traditions mean for today at 3 p.m.
Whether you choose to enjoy the lunch, come and listen to the Middletent brothers’ storytelling, sit back and enjoy the virtuoso performances of the drum groups and dancers, or decide to get out into the dance circle — or enjoy a little bit of everything — you will surely have a good time at the Mari Sandoz acipi.
If you have any questions, please contact Dave Nesheim at dnesheim@csc.edu or 402-525-6202.