CSC closes campus to public

Chadron State College President Randy Rhine announced Wednesday that all CSC events and facilities are closed to the public until further notice to help reduce potential spread of COVID-19. This includes all college buildings, as well as equipment or materials located in the Nelson Physical Activity Center, the Sandoz Center, the Student Center, and King Library.

This decision does not affect classes, campus visits by prospective students, and students scheduled to take the ACT.

In a letter to campus, Rhine said the decision was necessary and responsible in response to the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region and its impact on the healthcare infrastructure.

“CSC has always been proud to collaborate with community and regional leaders and serve as a welcoming home for so many,” he said. “That role will return when it is safe to do so. Unfortunately, for the time being, the responsible decision is to close our doors to the public.”

As of Wednesday, the school has a total 21 active cases, 16 in students and five in employees. There have been 126 total positive cases, 103 in students and 23 in employees.