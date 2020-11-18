CSC closes campus to public

Chadron State College President Randy Rhine announced Wednesday that all CSC events and facilities are closed to the public until further notice to help reduce potential spread of COVID-19. This includes all college buildings, as well as equipment or materials located in the Nelson Physical Activity Center, the Sandoz Center, the Student Center, and King Library.
This decision does not affect classes, campus visits by prospective students, and students scheduled to take the ACT.
In a letter to campus, Rhine said the decision was necessary and responsible in response to the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region and its impact on the healthcare infrastructure.
“CSC has always been proud to collaborate with community and regional leaders and serve as a welcoming home for so many,” he said. “That role will return when it is safe to do so. Unfortunately, for the time being, the responsible decision is to close our doors to the public.”
As of Wednesday, the school has a total 21 active cases, 16 in students and five in employees. There have been 126 total positive cases, 103 in students and 23 in employees.
The number of cases in Chadron Public Schools is up to two again, one each at Chadron High School and Chadron Middle School. Six students and staff members in the district are quarantined.
Panhandle Public Health reports there are 425 confirmed cases in the county, with 343 recoveries and 73 active. Following report of another three casualties, there have been nine COVID-related deaths.
The Panhandle shows a total 4,860 positive cases, with 2,633 recovered, 2,196 active and 31 deaths, as well as 85 hospitalizations.
Statewide the number of positive cases continues to climb over 100,000, with 103,805 reported as of Wednesday morning. Active hospitalizations are at 978 for the state, with 28% hospital bed availability, 21% ICU bed availability and 67% ventilator availability.
