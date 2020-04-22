CSC enrollment shows increase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though the majority of the physical campus is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment numbers for the fall semester at Chadron State College are showing a slight increase.

Jon P. Hansen, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Student Services, stated that the fall 2020, as of April 16, is up 5% over fall of 2019. This includes incoming as well as returning students.

“We have expanded our virtual outreach to prospective students through virtual tours, increased social media contact, and other technology aimed at connecting students to the institution,” Hansen stated. “Our students, faculty, and staff have done a tremendous job of adapting to the changes necessitated by the pandemic. Together we are completing the Spring 2020 semester successfully and preparing for the future.”

Alex Helmbrecht, Director of College Relations, added, “Tuition was not reimbursed because classes have continued through distance learning modalities. Students with Housing contracts and meal plans who elected to not return were issued refunds of 60 percent of the remaining value of their contracts. The same was done by the rest of the Nebraska State College System. Five-hundred and two students received refunds for room and board, and 49 off-campus students received board (meal plan) refunds.