CSC enrollment shows increase

Though the majority of the physical campus is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment numbers for the fall semester at Chadron State College are showing a slight increase.
Jon P. Hansen, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Student Services, stated that the fall 2020, as of April 16, is up 5% over fall of 2019. This includes incoming as well as returning students.
“We have expanded our virtual outreach to prospective students through virtual tours, increased social media contact, and other technology aimed at connecting students to the institution,” Hansen stated. “Our students, faculty, and staff have done a tremendous job of adapting to the changes necessitated by the pandemic. Together we are completing the Spring 2020 semester successfully and preparing for the future.”
Alex Helmbrecht, Director of College Relations, added, “Tuition was not reimbursed because classes have continued through distance learning modalities. Students with Housing contracts and meal plans who elected to not return were issued refunds of 60 percent of the remaining value of their contracts. The same was done by the rest of the Nebraska State College System. Five-hundred and two students received refunds for room and board, and 49 off-campus students received board (meal plan) refunds.
“All students are learning and participating in courses through distance learning modalities. No classes are being conducted face-to-face. As of this morning, the number of students living in the Residence Halls is 113.
The total number of CSC employees is 348. As of this morning, 105 employees have work from home accommodations.”
Hansen further added that students have communicated they miss being on campus and part of Chadron, and want to return as soon as possible.
“We continue to plan for a normal start for the fall semester,” Hansen stated. “Chadron State College will continue to provide quality, affordable and accessible educational opportunities for students in our region and beyond.”
