CSC facilities again open to the public

After being closed to the public since Nov. 18, Chadron State College has reopened select facilities to the community beginning Monday, Jan. 25. The buildings reopening to the public are the Nelson Physical Activity Center, the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, Crites Hall, King Library, Memorial Hall, and the Chicoine Center.
Anyone attending an event or using a CSC facility must follow the college’s Face Covering Policy, wear a mask, and maintain social distance.
“The President’s Cabinet decided to lift the restriction on campus in the interest of the community members who use our facilities and enrich their lives with the cultural events and athletic contests CSC provides,” said President Randy Rhine. “Allowing the public to attend events in a safe and responsible manner is also important to our students because they get the opportunity to showcase their unique talents. This decision was made with the understanding that if the number of positive cases in the region increases, CSC reserves the right to restrict access to campus in the future.”
The Nelson Physical Activity Center weight room, cardio room, and arena will open to the public Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 a.m. Masks must be worn at all times and all individuals should plan to clean equipment after use. The facility’s usage rate will be monitored and it will not exceed 75 percent of its stated occupancy.
The NPAC’s hours are: Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. The weight room and cardio room will be closed daily for 30-minute cleaning sessions at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required at all campus events. For athletic events, public attendance is subject to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s winter sport plans, which are available at www.chadroneagles.com/Winter2021. The Athletic Department will announce when fans are allowed at its website www.chadroneagles.com. Additionally, the public is invited to attend other campus events, including musical and theatrical performances, while following campus and public health guidelines. For an up-to-date listing of campus events, visit www.csc.edu.
Chadron State College will continue to follow guidance from the Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) and Nebraska Directed Health Measures, and may identify buildings or spaces to close at a later time.
The college also hosted the annual Nebraska State College System leadership conference Thursday and Friday in a virtual format. About 80 Student Senate members and advisers from CSC, Peru State College, and Wayne State College will attend.
CSC students Lily Umeta of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Ruth Mencia of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Abby Klammer of Juniata, Nebraska, will lead student discussion groups.
CSC speakers on a variety of topics related to the conference theme, “Resilience,” include Dr. Shaunda French-Collins, Ted Tewahade, Anne DeMersseman, Taylor Osmotherly, Megan Northrup, Jenn Schaer, and Dr. Kurt Kinbacher.
Umeta, CSC Student Senate president, said senate leadership from the three campuses decided to postpone the conference originally scheduled for November so they could better plan and prepare to meet guidelines during the pandemic.
“COVID didn't make it an easy road, but that's how we grow. This is a year to discuss and celebrate resilience as a leader, as a school, and as individuals living through history,” she said.
She said she is grateful for everyone who has helped with the planning process including Adam Smith from WSC and Jared Koelzer from PSC.
“I am very appreciative and proud of the three state colleges' senate and leadership during this process, and I am lucky to be working with such ambitious and professional groups,” Umeta said.
Umeta said the conference brings student leaders together, cultivates a stage for them to learn from each other, and provides resources to help student leaders grow as professionals.