CSC facilities reopening to the public Monday

After being closed to the public since Nov. 18, 2020, Chadron State College will reopen select facilities to the community beginning Monday, Jan. 25. The buildings reopening to the public are the Nelson Physical Activity Center, the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, Crites Hall, King Library, Memorial Hall, and the Chicoine Center.

Anyone attending an event or using a CSC facility must follow the college’s Face Covering Policy, wear a mask, and maintain social distance.

“The President’s Cabinet decided to lift the restriction on campus in the interest of the community members who use our facilities and enrich their lives with the cultural events and athletic contests CSC provides,” said President Randy Rhine. “Allowing the public to attend events in a safe and responsible manner is also important to our students because they get the opportunity to showcase their unique talents. This decision was made with the understanding that if the number of positive cases in the region increases, CSC reserves the right to restrict access to campus in the future.”