CSC graduate helps inner-city youth connect with nature

Fair said she came to Chadron State on a whim after a track scholarship to the University of Wyoming fell through because of an injury. Recruited and supported by former coach Ryan Baily, Fair was an outstanding student-athlete, despite health issues that hampered her career. She holds school indoor records in 60, 200 and 400-meter events and outdoor records in both the 200 and 400-meters.

Fair credits Rangeland Professor Dr. Teresa Frink and former Professor Dr. Chuck Butterfield with inspiring her to enter a field that often isn’t considered by people of color.

“I look different than everybody in the field and they never made me feel like an outsider,” she said. “Most people are surprised that this is the field I’m in, even my friends I interact with.”

Coming to Chadron from inner city Denver as a freshman was a culture shock, said Fair, but she found the community welcoming.

“Chadron gave me so many opportunities,” she said. “It has become a second home.”

Finding a job that utilizes the training and experience in ecology and land management gained at Chadron State and aligns with her long term goals has been fulfilling, Fair said.

“We want to create the next generation of doers and we want them to be diverse,” she said. “There are a lot of career opportunities in the natural world. It’s important to educate all kids, minority and majority, that they can have an impact and what that looks like.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0