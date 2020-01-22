CSC graduate joins Chadron clinic

There’s a new face at the Chadron Medical Clinic and the Crawford clinic with the addition of Physician Assistant Edward Sydow, PA-C, who started two weeks ago.

Currently going on his 12th year out of school, having graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in 2008. He worked in southern Indiana as a PA before coming to Chadron with his wife, Whitney, and their two children. But, it’s certainly not his first time in the Nebraska Panhandle.

He attended Chadron State College from 2002-2006, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Human Biology, before going on to UNMC. When he graduated UNMC, he was in the Army on active duty as a PA, then worked in internal medicine and emergency medicine. He noted working in the Army was really good experience for him.

As for his decision to come back this way, he’s pleased to be working in family medicine and primary care. His grandfather, Dr. Allen J. Alderman, was a physician here for 40 years and Sydow’s family is from the area. He noted he’s originally from Sidney, but peripherally grew up in Chadron as his grandparents were here so summers and holidays were spent here.