More than 60 students competed in an Esports tournament at Chadron State College March 25. CSC Esports coach Drew Kurtenbach, of Rapid City, SD, said he was pleased with the turnout for the college's first tournament.

Schools that competed include Bridgeport, Elkhorn Valley, Grand Island Northwest (GINW), Lexington, Lincoln, and Scottsbluff.

In team competition, Lincoln won Overwatch. Lexington placed first in Valorant, followed by Elkhorn Valley in second. Scottsbluff won in Rocket League, followed by GINW and Elkhorn Valley. Individual winners in Super Smash were Gavin Martinez of Scottsbluff and Matthew Rosenlund of GINW. Additional results can be seen online.

"We had amazing teams and coaches. My players (CSC Esports team) were helpful and the day ran smoothly. Hopefully we can host another one in the future," Kurtenbach said.

Members of the GINW High School Esports team arrived on Friday and completed a campus tour, including the Esports room.

Connor Stanley, a senior at GINW plans to attend CSC.

"The tournament was really fun, especially meeting other players face to face. Chadron itself is really pretty too," Stanley said.

Kurtenbach looks forward to the growth of Esports in Nebraska.

"I thought the tournament was an awesome opportunity for us to promote Esports in Nebraska, especially in the Panhandle. It was so nice to spend the day watching the students compete and seeing how much of an impact esports can really have. I look forward to hosting this tournament again in the future," Kurtenbach said.