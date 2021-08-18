CSC hosts first graduation ceremony in Alaska

Twenty Chadron State College graduate students received their Master of Arts in Education degrees Aug. 3 in a special ceremony at the Anchorage School District Office. CSC President Dr. Randy Rhine, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jim Powell, and Education Department Chair Dr. Don King presented diplomas to graduates, while Vice Chancellor for Academic Planning and Partnerships Dr. Jodi Kupper represented the Nebraska State College System.

All of the CSC graduates are teachers in the Anchorage School District, and many have been hired as administrators since earning their master’s degrees, according to Powell.

Former Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Charles Snare and Powell, who both had previous work experience in Alaska, worked to establish CSC’s presence in Alaska after a university there lost its teaching accreditation status. Powell, King, and Dr. Patti Blundell, Education Professor, made subsequent recruiting trips to enroll students and work with CSC on-site coordinators Dr. Kersten Stumpler-Johnston, senior director of secondary education, and Dr. Jennifer Knutson, senior director of professional learning.

Although the courses were all online, students in the Anchorage cohort also met occasionally for discussion groups. The graduates represent a 100 percent completion rate of students enrolled between 2019 and 2021.