CSC hosts first virtual Western History Day

High school and middle school students from Chadron, Crawford, and Sioux County participated in the first virtual Western District History Day Friday, March 20. The change from an in-person competition was necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced Panhandle schools to close, according to event organizers Kate Pope and Moni Hourt.
Pope said she was happy to adjust to a virtual event.
“I know how hard the students worked on their projects and I wanted them to have a chance to make it to the state contest. I am also grateful to all the judges for adapting to this new format on short notice,” Pope said.
The theme, “Breaking Barriers,” was exemplified by students who quickly adapted to the virtual format. The top three students in each age division and category will advance to the virtual state competition April 6. The judges reserved the right to not award first place to entries. Photos and videos of entries can be seen online at https://sites.google.com/view/westerndistricthistoryday.
JUNIOR (grades 6-8) results
Junior Group Documentary
1, Rhett Flack and Colton Mader, Crawford, “The 9th Led the Way.” 2, Wyatt Brady, Mitchell Knode, and Carter Rudloff, Crawford, “Salk’s Quest.” 3, Talon Jelinek, Myles Nesheim, and Thomas Smith, Chadron, “American Woman Pilots of WWII.” Alternate, Kyler Gortsema, Josh Lucas, and Cami Ewald, Crawford, “This is What Happened to Baby James.”
Junior Individual Exhibit
1, Alexa Tollman, Crawford, “Clara Colby.” 2, Tatum Reid, Crawford, “Shoot Them Barriers Down.” 3, Jaelyn Brown, Chadron, “Florence Nightingale.” Alternate, Cyrus Walter, Crawford, “The Wizard of Menlo Park.”
Junior Individual Paper
1, Lucy Rischling, Chadron, “Alexander Hamilton and the Establishment of a National Bank.” 2, Becca Reece, Sioux County, “Life and Trial of Susan B Anthony.”
Junior Group Website
1, Allison Owens, Kiera Brennan, and Roman Metz, Crawford, “Frank Foley: The British Schindler.” 2, Sierra Eastman, Edria McCrary, and Riley Provence, Sioux County, “Beatles: Changing Rock and Roll.”
Junior Individual Website
1, Eliu Paopao, Chadron, “Rosetta Stone, Breaking the Barrier.” 2, Padon Morava, Crawford, “Navajo Code Talkers.” 3, Uzziah Schwartz, Chadron, “John L. Sullivan.” Alternate, Jaycee Lambert, Sioux County, “Women in Rodeo.”
Junior Group Exhibit
1, Hannah Krein, Jadon Skavdahl, and Blaise Lange, Sioux County, “Temple Grandin: Climbing one Barrier at a Time.” 2, Lilli Allen and Halee Wasserburger, Crawford, “Eileen Nearne.” 3, Shane Gluth and Kaylee Juhnkee, Sioux County, “The Best in the West.”
SENIOR (grades 9-12) results
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Group Website
1, Lauren Collins and Grace Sorenson, Chadron, “Susan LaFlesche Picotte.” 2, Grace Jones, Alexis Conboy, and Jameson Margetts, Chadron, “Smallpox Vaccine.”
Senior Individual Website
1, Thomas Kaus, Chadron, “Kuklinski Breaks the Iron Curtain.”
Senior Group Exhibit
1, Lane Frahm, London Gillam, and Tylea Underwood, Crawford, “John O’Neill.”
Senior Individual Exhibit
2, Brooke Brady, Crawford, “The Milk Carton.”
Senior Individual Paper
1, Maralee Rischling, Chadron, “The Barriers of Persistence of the Life of Jacqueline Cochran.” 2, Julie Skavdahl, Sioux County, “Susan B Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.” 3, Ty Brady, Crawford, “The Wright Brothers Break Barriers.” Alternate, Hannah Rudloff, “Salem Witch Trials.”
Senior Group Documentary
1, Cassidy Nesheim and Jackson Smith, Chadron, “Chernobyl: The Story of Soviet Secrecy.”
Senior Individual Documentary
1, Tyler Kaus, Chadron, “Whirlwind: Blowing Down Barriers for Modern Technology.”
Senior Group Performance
1, Kylah Vogel and Kamden Victory, Crawford, “The Mercury 13 Women.”
Special Awards
Military Award: Talon Jelinek, Myles Nesheim, and Thomas Smith, Chadron, “American Women Pilots of WWII.”
Women’s Award: Julie Skavdahl, Sioux County, “The Struggles of Susan B. Anthony and Cady Stanton.”
Great Plains Award: Lauren Collins and Grace Sorenson, Chadron, “Susan La Flesche Picotte.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!