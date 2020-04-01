CSC hosts first virtual Western History Day

High school and middle school students from Chadron, Crawford, and Sioux County participated in the first virtual Western District History Day Friday, March 20. The change from an in-person competition was necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced Panhandle schools to close, according to event organizers Kate Pope and Moni Hourt.

Pope said she was happy to adjust to a virtual event.

“I know how hard the students worked on their projects and I wanted them to have a chance to make it to the state contest. I am also grateful to all the judges for adapting to this new format on short notice,” Pope said.

The theme, “Breaking Barriers,” was exemplified by students who quickly adapted to the virtual format. The top three students in each age division and category will advance to the virtual state competition April 6. The judges reserved the right to not award first place to entries. Photos and videos of entries can be seen online at https://sites.google.com/view/westerndistricthistoryday.

JUNIOR (grades 6-8) results

Junior Group Documentary