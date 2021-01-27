CSC hosts virtual Best of the West competition

More than 190 students from 25 high schools will participate in the Best of the West Business invitational Jan. 26-28, co-hosted by Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the event has been moved to a virtual platform which makes it possible for schools from around the state to participate. This year, students from schools in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, and Kearney are participating, according to Associate Professor of Business Dr. Gary Dusek who also works with the Nebraska Business Development Center that is coordinating logistics for the event.

The competition includes written tests in nine subjects: Accounting, Business Calculations, Business Communications, Economics, Introduction to Business, Introduction to FBLA, Introduction to Financial Math, Marketing, and Personal Finance.

The job interview contest for seniors will be judged by CSC business faculty members Dr. Richard Koza, Chris McCarthy, and Terrie Wood.

CSC students from the local student business organization, Phi Beta Lambda of Chadron, will assist with the event and provide logistical support. Phi Beta Lambda is the collegiate, postsecondary division of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). The competition is sponsored by First National Bank of Omaha in Chadron.

Dusek said the competition will follow FBLA rules, so the experience will serve to prepare students for the virtual FBLA State Leadership Conference in April.

