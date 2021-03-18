CSC livestock stewardship course open to students, public

CHADRON – A North Dakota animal science professor who is also a veterinarian and cattle producer will lead the Chadron State College Rangeland Management program’s 2021 Practitioner in Residence class beginning later in March.

Dr. Gerald Stokka, DVM, will teach the one-credit course, A Stewardship Systems Approach to Beef Cattle Health and Well-Being, Thursday evenings beginning March 18 through April 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., said Dr. Ron Bolze, associate professor.

CSC students do not need to take the course for credit and area residents are welcome to attend at no cost.

Cattle stewardship is a topic of increasing importance to consumers and the beef cattle industry, according to Bolze.

“Most ranchers have based most of their management decisions on what results in the greatest production, without consideration for what it cost to get there or what impact it might have on cattle welfare or environmental issues,” he said. “Traditional approaches to raising cattle consider individual disciplines such as nutrition, genetics, economics and labor separately, without a clear picture of the overall system of each producer’s unique operation. A systems approach takes into account the impact of management decisions on other important issues besides just gross production.”