An annual workshop tailored for public landscape caretakers will be at Chadron State College Tuesday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The focus will be on best practices to grow sturdy trees that can survive and thrive in northwest Nebraska.
Topics will include identifying dormant hardwoods, preparing soil for tree planting, spring pruning of young shade trees to promote proper structure and stability, and discussions about man-aging deer in city landscapes.
Participants are encouraged to dress for winter weather and meet at the Student Center.
Lucinda Mays with the CSC grounds department is organizing the free event. She said 35 attendees, including employees with the City of Chadron, CSC, and local arborists attended last year.
“This is a good refresher for experienced tree care professionals and a good introduction for beginners,” Mays said.
Presenters include Mays, Steve Rolfsmeier with the High Plains Herbarium at CSC, Doak Nicker-son with the Nebraska Forest Service, and Scott Schremmer with the City of Chadron.
If inclement weather causes the event to be postponed, it will take place March 26. For more information, contact Mays at lmays@csc.edu or 308-430-4186.