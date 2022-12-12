CSC plans closure Tuesday, Wednesday

Chadron State College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to impending winter weather. The residence halls and dining services will remain open.

According to the National Weather Service, Chadron is in a blizzard warning beginning at 5 p.m. today and extending to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected and total snow accumulations could be 12 to 16 inches.

Although this is finals week, faculty are working with students to complete their exams online or remotely.

Winter Commencement is still scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. in the Chicoine Center.