CSC plans for first virtual commencement

Chadron State College

CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Chadron State College will offer a virtual commencement Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. to honor Spring 2020 undergraduate and graduate students. The virtual commencement will premiere on the college’s YouTube site.

Although students will not be in attendance due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the broadcast will include their names, remarks by college and Nebraska State College System officials, and moments of reflection by students. Dr. Kurt Kinbacher, Associate Professor, will offer the faculty message.

“This group of CSC students has faced an obstacle like none we’ve seen,” said Chadron State College President Dr. Randy Rhine. “We want to honor all of our students who are graduating with this virtual ceremony. We know the virtual commencement won’t take the place of the real ceremony, but we want our students to know we value their hard work and dedication as they reach this major milestone in their lives.”

An on-campus commencement ceremony for both undergraduate and graduate students will occur at an appropriate time in the future.

