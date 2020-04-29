CSC plans for first virtual commencement

Although students will not be in attendance due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the broadcast will include their names, remarks by college and Nebraska State College System officials, and moments of reflection by students. Dr. Kurt Kinbacher, Associate Professor, will offer the faculty message.

“This group of CSC students has faced an obstacle like none we’ve seen,” said Chadron State College President Dr. Randy Rhine. “We want to honor all of our students who are graduating with this virtual ceremony. We know the virtual commencement won’t take the place of the real ceremony, but we want our students to know we value their hard work and dedication as they reach this major milestone in their lives.”