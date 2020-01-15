CSC plans to celebrate MLK Day

Chadron State College will host award-winning hip-hop performer Ali Tomineek as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities Monday, Jan. 20.
This is the first year classes will be dismissed at CSC so students can attend MLK festivities.
At 9 a.m., Dr. Dave Nesheim, associate professor, will be speak in the Student Center’s Bordeaux Room.
At 10 a.m., Dr. Kurt Kinbacher, associate professor, will present "The Long Journey to Birmingham: The Movement behind MLK's Jailhouse Letter" in the Bordeaux Room.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the movie “Southside With You” will be screened in the Ballroom.
The CSC community and the public are invited to participate in a 1 p.m. march from the intersection of Third and Main Streets to the Ballroom.
Tomineek will perform a concert at 2 p.m. in the Ballroom and give a keynote speech from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., also in the Ballroom.
Tomineek is an independent Billboard Charting Hip Hop Artist who was the 2017 BET “Hot 16” Cypher Champion. The “Phoenix New Times” recognized him as the Best Rapper of 2017. He is featured on the Netflix Original series “Rhythm + Flow,” and is the 2019 National Doritos “Spark The Beat” Champion.
Born in 1997, he started his music career at age 13. In 2011, his first internet video went viral logging one million hits in a little over a year. Once the video reached five million views, a radio station in Phoenix invited him to perform on the air.
In 2017, he release his #Fridayflow, and it reached No. 1 in the Mountain Region of the Billboard hip-hop charts. He works with American Cancer Society and Smoke, an organization to help feed homeless residents.
Tomineek said he has never used profanity in his songs. That caught the eye of film producer Michael Damien who hired Tomineek to perform in his movie “High Strong Free Dance.” Tomineek also wrote two songs for the soundtrack.
Following the address from Tomineek, Sigma Tau Delta will host an Open Mic Night in the Ballroom beginning at 7:30 p.m.